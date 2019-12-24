Powell files for re-election

Staff report

TROY — State Representative Jena Powell has announced she filed petitions to run for re-election as Ohio State Representative for the 80th District, according to a news release.

The 80th District encompasses all of Miami County and southern Darke County. Powell is currently in her first term after winning the seat in 2018 with more than 75 percent of the vote.

“I am honored to serve the people of Western Ohio and look forward to making great strides for our region. I want to thank the people for trusting me as their representative and look forward to continuing to serve,” the Arcanum resident said.

Powell co-sponsored Ohio’s Heartbeat Bill, which was passed into law in April. Powell also has worked to protect Second Amendment rights and sponsored legislation to exempt antique firearms from certain weapons control laws, according to the release.

The release also states that she has “helped make meaningful changes by sponsoring legislation to make technical and corrective changes to Ohio’s tax law.”

Powell, a small business owner, currently serves on the House committees for Agriculture & Rural Development, Economic & Workforce Development, Ways & Means, and Aging & Long-Term Care.

In her first term in the legislature, she was named to Forbes’ prestigious 30 Under 30 list for Law & Policy.

She will face Ted Jones, a Democratic write-in candidate, in the November election.

Powell https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/12/web1_Powell_Jena.jpg Powell