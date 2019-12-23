Residence Pride Award winners announced

PIQUA — On Tuesday, Jan. 7, the Piqua City Commission will recognize the 2019-2020 Winter recipients of the Residence Pride Awards-Holiday Light Displays.

This is the first year for the Holiday Light Display Awards, and the Residence Pride Committee received quite a few nominations. The committee thanks everyone who nominated the homes and businesses, as well as all residents for their displays this year.

The committee met and reviewed nominations and selected the following for awards:

• Hartzell Propeller, Inc., 1 Propeller Way

• William and Joetta Didier, 208 Ford Drive

• Daniel and Vickie Pierre, 2104 Fawn Court

• The Smith Family, 1244 Broadway Street

• Randall and Jennifer Breaden, 620 Caldwell Street

The Residence Pride Award is based on the following criteria: property appearance, landscape appearance, helpful neighbor in regards to landscape or home improvement project, home improvements-general clean-up of a property, business owner/landlord property, and beautiful holiday light displays.

The committee would like to congratulate and thank the Winter recipients of the Holiday Light Display and the community for sharing in the holiday spirit.

The Residence Pride Committee meets on a regular basis to select the winners, and the committee encourages Piqua Citizens to submit nominations. Nomination forms are available on the city’s website at www.piquaoh.org or the Municipal Government Complex in the city manager’s office or in the Utilities Department. Nominations or questions may also be emailed to: residencepride@piquaoh.org.