Smiths to offer concert, worshops

TROY — From the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, Steve and Ruth Smith play and sing the music reminiscent of the old homeplace where family, love, faith, and sense of place are the foundations of heritage and traditions. Ruth plays the hammered and Appalachian mountain dulcimers and Steve adds fingerstyle guitar, old-time banjo, and vocals.

The couple have been playing music together for over 40 years. They have performed their Appalachian-Americana music extensively in the U.S. from North Carolina to Hawaii and abroad in Scotland, England, Japan, Korea, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Canada. They perform annually at “MerleFest” and other major festivals nationwide, as well as regular performances on the PBS TV series “Song of the Mountains. They have appeared on NPR’s All Songs Considered and Thistle & Shamrock, in Ohio Magazine, and Dulcimer Players News.

The Mountain Dulcimer Society of Dayton will present a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. On Jan. 11, the Smiths will lead several workshops at the West Charleston Church of the Brethren in Tipp City. Fees for this unique event are $15 to $20 per workshop with three different skill levels from beginner to advanced. For a registration flier about this dulcimer workshop send info request to daytondulcimers@gmail.com or stop by the Hayner.

For more information, call 339-0457 or visit www.TroyHayner.org for complete details.