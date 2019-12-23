Winter story times upcoming

TROY — Registration for the winter session of story times, “There’s Snow Better Time to Read!” will begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2 at the at Troy-Miami County Public Library.

Drop in at the library, use online registration at www.tmcpl.org, or call 339-0502, Ext. 128, to register.

Children from birth to 2 years and their caregiver will enjoy 15 minutes of interaction through stories and songs followed by 15 minutes of playtime. The emphasis of this program is on early literacy and parent/caregiver interaction through stories, songs, and playtime. Baby & Me Laptimes are offered at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. on Wednesdays and scheduled for Jan. 22 and 29 and Feb. 5, 12, 19 and 26.

Toddler & Me Storytime focuses on early literacy skills while providing a fun, conducive environment for learning and social interaction. Children ages 2-3 and their caregivers will enjoy one-on-one time in a 30-minute interactive story time. Activities vary weekly and may include stories, songs, puppets and/or a craft. Toddler & Me Storytimes are offered on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. and scheduled for Jan.21 and 28 and Feb. 4, 11, 18 and 25.

The Preschool Storytime is a 45-minute weekly program designed for children ages 4-5. Activities include stories, fingerplays or puppets, and a craft. Caregivers, please leave your child with us and enjoy some quiet time in the library. Preschool Storytimes are offered on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. and scheduled for Jan. 21 and 28 and Feb. 4, 11, 18 and 25.

Family Storytimes, Stories & Play, Imagine Thursdays and more will be offered during this session; the 6-week winter session begins the week of January 20, 2020.

For more information, call the library at 339-0502 or visit www.tmcpl.org.