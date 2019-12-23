Honoring heroism

Provided photo

The Piqua post of the American Legion Auxiliary recently honored Piqua High School graduate Kayla Miller for her heroism in helping shooting victims during the Oregon District shootings in Dayton on Aug. 4, 2019. Keitha Meyers, left, commander and Gary Felver, adjutant, right, awarded Miller, center, with the Medal of Merit for providing aid to victims during the tragedy. Miller is a Bowling Green State University graduate and nurse at Upper Valley Medical Center.