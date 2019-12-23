Pet of the Week

Meet Princess

Hi my name is Princess. I am 1 1/2-year-old girl Mastiff/Boxer mix that is looking for my forever home. I am a sweet girl that loves to play and cuddle. I would need a home where there is no men and older children. I love to run and play with toys. If your interested in adopting me, please come see me at the Miami County Animal Shelter in Troy. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us formore adoptable pets.