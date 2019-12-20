Duchak to seek re-election

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Sheriff David Duchak announced Friday that he is seeking re-election as the Miami County Sheriff.

“It has been an honor and privilege serving as your sheriff and leading one of the best Sheriff’s Offices in the state,” Duchak said in a press release. “Much has been accomplished the past three years. There have been upgrades in technology and equipment to include the recent acquisition of a drone, adding another narcotics detective to fight the drug epidemic, and soon implementing security checkpoints in the safety building and courthouse to better keep the public and county employees safe.

“All of the county elected officials work well with each other to provide good and cost effective government to county residents,” he continued. “More recently, in partnership with the county commissioners, a deputy sheriff has been assigned to the Miami County Animal Shelter to assist with animal cruelty investigations and training of staff. This partnership has already paid many dividends that have greatly enhanced services at the animal shelter along with facility renovations.

“While all of the above is important, I am most proud of the dedicated men and women I am privileged to serve with at the Sheriff’s Office. Because of these remarkable individuals the state of your sheriff’s office is strong. This is evidenced by the low crime rate in Miami County and a great quality of life.”

Duchak, a long-time resident of Miami County, graduated from the Butler Township Police Academy in 1986 and began his law enforcement career as patrolman with the Covington Police Department in 1987. He was hired by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office as a road deputy in 1990. He served in the detective division, was promoted to road patrol sergeant in 1998 and then to lieutenant in 2000. He was promoted to administrative captain in 2006, transferred to road patrol captain in 2009, and promoted to chief deputy in 2011 before being elected as sheriff in 2016.

“Being in my 32nd year in law enforcement and coming up through the ranks of the sheriff’s office, I am well versed in all operations of the office,” Duchak said. “If re-elected, I will continue to seek new and innovative ways to to provide law enforcement services in a cost effective manner. I look forward to a vigorous campaign outlining many other accomplishments of the past three years and will continue to move the office forward and keep the crime rate low in Miami County.”

Duchak https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/12/web1_Dave-Duchak-sheriff-CMYK.jpg Duchak