Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

AGENCY ASSIST: Area lost power due to a traffic crash into a pole on the 100 block of Cleveland Street at approximately 7 a.m. on Dec. 16. Piqua Power was notified.

UNRULY JUVENILE: There was an unruly juvenile complaint at the Piqua High School at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 16.

TRESPASSING: A complainant advised a cleaning employee was at a vacant property trying to clean but heard someone coughing inside at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 on the 600 block of South Wayne Street. Upon arriving, an officer spoke with the cleaning employee, who advised she heard coughing inside and stated that, when she tried to open the front door with a key, someone from inside pushed the door back closed. Officers entered the house and found no one inside. There was also no forced entry anywhere.

A subject was at the Southside Laundromat on South Wayne Street and not paying but using wifi at approximately 11:55 p.m. on Dec. 16. Subject was warned with trespassing.

There was a report of a female subject refusing to leave the property at the Baymont Inn and Suites on Ash Street at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 19. She was trespassed from the hotel. She removed her property and left the premises.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a traffic crash with no reported injuries at 7 p.m. on Dec. 16 on the Ash Street overpass. Three vehicles were involved with minor damage.

There was a report of a traffic accident with no injuries at 5:50 a.m. on Dec. 17 in the area of South Main Street and Clark Avenue.

There was a report of a traffic accident at approximately 11:10 a.m. on Dec. 18 in the area of Beverly Drive and Garfield Avenue. The at-fault driver admitted he did not see the other driver and pulled out in front of them. The at-fault driver was cited.

There was a report of a hit skip traffic accident at 9:25 p.m. on Dec. 18 in the area of Nicklin Avenue and Gill Street. Suspect vehicle was followed by witness. The at-fault driver was issued citation for hit skip and failure to control.

There was a report of a traffic crash at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Dec. 19 on the 100 block of North Sunset Drive. An injury was reported. A driver was cited.

There was a report of a two-vehicle traffic accident with no injuries at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 19 on the 1200 block of East Ash Street. A citation was issued for failure to yield and driving under suspension.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: There was a report of a female subject under the influence at a grocery store at 8 p.m. on Dec. 16. She was unable to tell the officer which child was with her. A male who was present took both the child and the female. Case will be forwarded to CSB. The location was redacted.

An officer was dispatched to the mall for a disorderly complaint at 4:15 p.m. on Dec. 17. Dispatch advised two subjects were being disorderly at the mall. The subjects were trespassed from the mall.

Officer was dispatched to a disorderly complaint in reference to a female subject shouting and throwing personal belongings outside of her apartment at 8 p.m. on Dec. 17 on the 1300 block of Covington Avenue. Female was warned for disorderly conduct, and she went inside without incident.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A subject reported a mailbox was damaged at 7 a.m. on Dec. 17 on the 1600 block of West High Street.

DRUG OFFENSE: There was a report of two male subjects who had possibly purchased drugs and left in a vehicle at approximately 8 a.m. on Dec. 17 on the 200 block of South Wayne Street. The vehicle was located and stopped for obstructed view. The driver did not have a valid license and was cited. The passenger had an active warrant for his arrest and was in possession of methamphetamine. The passenger was incarcerated and charged. David A. Brumfield, 46, of Troy, was picked up for third-degree felony possession of methamphetamine and first-degree misdemeanor drug possession in connection with this incident.

MENACING: There was a report of racist words written in the snow outside of a home at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 17 on the 1000 block of Colleen Drive. An officer attempted contact with a male who they thought could have done it but was unsuccessful. It was suggested to the complainant to set up cameras.

Dispatch advised a bell ringer outside of Walmart was threatened by a known male at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Dec. 19.

THEFT: There was a report of a theft in progress at the Marathon gas station on Water Street at approximately 9 p.m. on Dec. 17. Suspects were located and taken into custody. They were incarcerated without incident. Brandon E. Miller, 26, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft and first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument in connection with this incident. Jamaal A. Poindexter, 37, of Troy, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft and first-degree misdemeanor obstructing officially business in connection with this incident.

A victim reported on Dec. 17 that a package was stolen from a porch sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Dec. 14.

A complainant reported seeing a juvenile steal a snow shovel from a neighbor’s porch at 4 p.m. on Dec. 17 on the 600 block of South Sunset Drive.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: There was a report of a dog left outside with no food or water at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 19 on the 300 block of Gordon Street. There was a prior complaint the day before. There was a barking dog violation. Neither dog had tags. Animal shelter was contacted and advised. Citations pending contact with the owner.

An anonymous caller reported a dog had been left outside all day on Dec. 19 on the 800 block of West Greene Street. An officer spoke with the owner of the dog, who advised she was out of town and had no idea how her dog got out. Owner advised she would call someone to respond and put the dog back inside.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: Kay Jewelers called to report a male subject calling the store and screaming at employees at 7:10 p.m. on Dec. 19. Male was contacted and advised to not call the store if he cannot be civil. Male apologized for his behavior and called the store to apologize.