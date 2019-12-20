Child porn charge dismissed

PIQUA — A felony illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material was recently dismissed against a Piqua man who was then found guilty of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Preston M. Emrick, 24, was charged with fifth-degree felony illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material and first-degree misdemeanor disseminating matter harmful to juveniles on Dec. 3.

The charge of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material was dismissed with court costs in Miami County Municipal Court. Emrick entered a plea of no contest to first-degree misdemeanor disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and was found guilty. He was fined $50 plus court costs and received 180 days of suspended jail time. Emrick also forfeited his cell phone.

Emrick was previously accused of being in possession of nude photos of a juvenile after being accused of using a fake Snapchat account to trick the underage victim into sending them. The incident was reported to the Piqua Police Department early this month, but the pictures were reportedly taken in May 2018. According to Miami County Municipal Court records, a “cat fishing” Snapchat was discovered on Emrick’s cell phone where Emrick was pretending to be a female named “Hannah.”

Emrick admitted to having this account, but he “stated that everyone he has done this with is above the age of 18,” according to court records. The male victim, who was reportedly 14 years old or younger at the time the photos were taken, was also known to Emrick outside of the Snapchat account. Emrick claimed he was not aware the victim was underage. Emrick reportedly admitted to sending nude images of women to the victim.

Piqua man fined for disseminating matter harmful to juveniles

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Sunday News

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.