Tipp mayor files for commissioner’s race

For Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — Tipp City mayor Joe Gibson has announced that he has filed petitions to run for county commissioner in Miami County.

Gibson, an attorney, has been a member of Tipp City Council since 2009 and is currently the mayor.

Gibson, 55, is seeking the seat currently held by Greg Simmons, who was elected in 2016.

“I believe the voters of Miami County deserve a choice and an alternative to what we have in place right now. There is so much to be proud of here in Miami County, but we also have a lot of work to do. There are many tough decisions ahead of us and my experience as a small business owner, council member, and mayor allows me to make those decisions in the best interests of the citizens of Miami County.

“I shall do so impartially, without favoritism, or influence from outside parties,” Gibson said. “We have a lot going for us in Miami County but there are areas where we could be doing better.”

Gibson sites his work on budgets, contracts, hiring and firing of employees in both his business and in his time on council as strengths he would bring to the seat.

”If there were ever a time where Miami County needs strong conservative leadership it is right now and I believe I can provide this leadership.”

Gibson is the owner of Gibson Law Offices, which practices in the areas of workers’ compensation, litigation, general and firearms law. He is a lifetime/benefactor member of the National Rifle Association, the Miami County Bar Association, the Dayton Bar Association, the Ohio State Bar Association, and the Tipp City Area Chamber of Commerce.

“I plan on running a positive campaign, focusing on what is right with Miami County, and where we can do better. The show of support for this effort has been nothing short of amazing, and I look forward to getting my conservative, pragmatic message out to the people of Miami County,” Gibson said.

For more information, see “Joe Gibson for Miami County Commission” on Facebook.