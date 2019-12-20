Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m.; be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Give blood during the season of giving at the Voss Honda Tipp City community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 155 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City. Everyone who registers to donate can bundle up in the free blood donor winter scarf. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Give blood during the season of giving at the city of Piqua community blood drive from 1-4 p.m. in the Piqua City Building Commission Chambers, 201 W. Water St. Everyone who registers to donate can bundle up in the free blood donor winter scarf. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• LASAGNA: Lasagna, garlic bread and salad is on the menu at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings cost $8 and begin at 6 p.m. Test your knowledge and stay for trivia at 7 p.m.

• CHRISTMAS CONCERT: First Brethren Church of Pleasant Hill invites you to a Christmas Concert on at 7 p.m. to enjoy the gospel music group “Mark209.” There is no admission charge for this event. For more information, go to www.mark209.com. First Brethren Church is located at 210 North Church Street, Pleasant Hill. The church is handicap accessible.

Today-Sunday

• HOLIDAY LIGHTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Holiday Lights at Lost Creek Reserve on weekends through Dec. 29. The Holiday Lights will be on display on Fridays and Saturdays from 6-10 p.m. and Sundays from 6-9 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2645 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Be transported into a winter wonderland filled with over 50 light displays (over 30 animated). The 1.25-mile driving tour takes you through the woods, down charming farm lanes and past the historic Knoop Homestead aglow with lights. Make this enchanted experience part of your holiday traditions. Fee $10 per car and $30 for small passenger vans — cash only. For more information, visit MiamiCountyParks.com.

Today-Saturday

• CRAFT WEEKEND: Need time away to get those holiday projects and crafts completed? Join staff for a weekend at the Milton-Union Public Library from noon to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Bring your projects, set up a 6 foot table and work to your heart’s content. At the end of the day Friday, no need to pack up: leave your items at your table and come back Saturday to continue working. Light refreshments will be provided or bring your own packed lunch and snacks. Registration is required as tables are limited. Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Saturday

• PORK CHOPS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop dinner (non-marinated pork chops available upon request), with baked potato and vegetable for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, for just $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Serving will be from 8-11 a.m.

Monday

• BURGERS AND FRIES: Burgers and fries will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. and cost $5.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• Al-Anon: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Thursday

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County will offer its Caregiver Connection program from 2-3 p.m. at Upper Room Worship Center, 648 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• TACO SALAD: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be offering taco salad at 6 p.m. The cost is $5. Stay and try your luck at Euchre for $5 at 7 p.m.

Dec. 27-29

Dec. 27

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with french fries and coleslaw for $8, from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs will be $12.

• SOUP-ER WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Soup-er Walk program from 7-9 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Enjoy a guided, nighttime hike through the woods followed by a warm crackling fire and hot cup of homemade soup. Hikers are encouraged to bring a can of soup for donation to a local food pantry. Stay warm – remember to layer up before you head out. Pre-registration requested. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• ORDER FROM MENU: Order off the menu at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Food will be available beginning at 6 p.m.

Dec. 28

• STEAK DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-Bone steak, baked potato, salad bar and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• LEGO MANIA: The Milton-Union Public Library is offering an afternoon of fun with LEGOs to children in grades K-6 from 2-3 p.m. Bricks of all sizes will be provided. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• MUSIC BINGO: Music bingo starts at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Food will be offered from 6-8 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Give the gift of life during Christmas week at the Piqua Harley-Davidson community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1501 E. Ash St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate can celebrate the season with a free blood donor winter scarf. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Dec. 29

• BRUNCH: Come enjoy your first bloody Mary, or mimosa included with your brunch for $6. Menu includes scrambled eggs, toast, bacon, sausage and biscuits and gravy. Serving 9 a.m. to noon at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

Dec. 30

• LEGO LANDING GROUP: The J.R. Clarke Public, 102 E. Spring St., Covington, will hold LEGO Landing Group for kids at 3:15 p.m. to help children become better problem solvers. Kim Woloch will have new ideas and oversee these projects. For more information, call 473-2226.

• STRENGTH CLASS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer a strength class at 10:45 a.m.; will be a meal site at 11 a.m.; Bridge at 12:30 p.m.; and Hand and Foot will be at 1 p.m.

• TENDERLOIN: Come in for a tenderloin sandwich at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. $5 for the sandwich with fries. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

Dec. 31

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m; Young at Art at 1 p.m.; and a New Year’s Eve party at 7 p.m.

Jan. 3

• FILM SERIES: The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will offer a free showing of “The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!” (1988) Rated PG-13 at 7:30 p.m. at 301 W. Main St., Troy.

Jan. 4

• SPAGHETTI DINNER: A spaghetti dinner, to benefit Troy Post 43 Baseball, will be at the Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy, from 3-7 p.m. Meals also include salad bar, bread, dessert and drink. Meals are $8.50 for adults and $4.50 for those 13 and under.

Jan. 9

• AUTHOR TO SPEAK: Local author Larry Hamilton will share his proposal concerning the property adjacent to 655 N. Main St., Piqua, from 6-8 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. This is the location of The Randolph & McCulloch Freedom’s Struggle Complex. Hamilton will be making presentations relating to the Randolph narrative and/or clarifying his proposal at various libraries throughout the area. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

