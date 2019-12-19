Area briefs

Christmas cantata set

WEST MILTON — A Christmas cantata will be offered at 10:30 a.m. at Nashville United Church of Christ, 4540 W. State Route 571, West Milton, on Sunday, Dec. 22.

In addition to vocal choir and solo, the cantata will feature flute, hand bells, and congregational singing. W

Election results announced

COVINGTON — The Fort Rowdy Gathering announces the election results for their board of directors for the 2020 Gathering. This will be the 28th Gathering, and will be held over Labor Day weekend.

Donnie Clark — chairman

Kari Hollis — co-chair

Ben Campbell — treasurer

Johanna McGrath — secretary

Annette Miller — advisor

Dave Wenrick, Cheri Roeth, Luke Bowman, Holly LeVeck — members

Monthly public meetings will be held on the second Thursday of each month, beginning in January 2020. Meetings will be held at the Covington City Building, 1 S. High St., beginning at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, call Anita at (937) 676-3381.

Creating space help

PIQUA — Creating Space will be offered at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library.

Learn some tips and tricks to minimize sentimental items.

Call 773-6753 for more information.

Cooking class upcoming

TROY — The Miami County Park District will hold its Meatless Monday Cooking class on Jan. 13 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy.

Meatless Mondays are a fun and communal way to learn a new way of cooking that helps contribute to a sustainable future. This cooking class is for adults who are interested in learning to cook vegetarian and vegan meals. Come prepare and share a vegetarian meal and build your recipe collection.

There is a $10 fee to cover the cost of recipe ingredients. Pre-registration required.

Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.