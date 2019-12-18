Santa delivers Christmas cheer

Santa Claus places Christmas gifts under a tree at the home of a Troy family during the annual Miami County FOP and Victim Witness delivery night on Wednesday. The FOP and Victim Witness travel with Santa to deliver gifts and meals to families in Miami County who are in need of some extra cheer around Christmas.

Della, 6, checks out one of the gifts that Santa left under her Christmas Tree during Wednesday’s Miami County FOP Victim Witness gift delivery.

