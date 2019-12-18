Texas Roadhouse coming to Troy

TROY — Pass the cinnamon butter and throw the peanut shells on the floor, the city of Troy will soon have its own Texas Roadhouse restaurant.

According to the Miami County commercial building permits, the steakhouse filed for a permit to build a 7,462 square-foot restaurant at 1809 Towne Park Drive on Nov. 19. The building’s estimated value was listed at $750,000.

The Towne Park Drive area also is the site of a new Home 2 Suites by Hilton hotel.

In 2003, the city of Troy created the Troy Towne Park Tax Increment Financing program which is a financing method used for redevelopment, infrastructure and community projects.