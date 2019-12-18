Milton-Union Public Library holds holiday open house

On Saturday, Dec. 14, the Milton-Union Public Library held a holiday open house where the public came to see the new renovations and children’s room, which was made available by a donation from the Joann Osborne estate. Santa was at the library, and the library also had several giveaways. Abigail Mitchell was the winner of the fourth and fifth grade basket.

