Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, and Miami County Municipal Court records.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: There was a report of a known suspect entering a victim’s house and dumping paint all over the victim’s personal property on Dec. 13 on the 400 block of Harrison Street. Ronald E. Smith, II, 31, of Piqua, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging in connection with this incident.

OBSTRUCTING OFFICIAL BUSINESS: Piqua officers responded to a vacant residence on the 500 block of Cleveland Street on the report of subjects trespassing inside at approximately 12:50 p.m. on Dec. 14. Upon arrival, a male subject with a warrant was seen inside the house. The suspect hid in the basement of the residence before giving himself up. The suspect was arrested and taken to the county jail. Philip T. Howard, 36, of Piqua, was charged with fifth-degree felony obstructing official business and fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident. Howard was also picked up on warrant for first-degree felony aggravated robbery.

Howard’s warrant was in reference to an incident reported on Dec. 6 in the area of West Peterson and Piqua-Troy Road, Piqua. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office charged Howard with felonious assault and aggravated robbery in connection with an alleged assault. Howard was riding in a vehicle with two other people known to him when they got into an argument about money, after which Howard exited the vehicle and began walking off. The other individuals came back and confronted Howard. According to reports, they began throwing rocks at each other. Howard then allegedly struck one of the other involved individuals with a branch that was approximately seven feet long and two inches in diameter, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. Howard then took the victim’s vehicle and drove off.

Howard is continuing to be held at the Miami County Jail on a total bond of $48,000.According to Miami County Municipal Court records, Howard was arraigned on the obstructing official business charge, but not the robbery or felonious assault charges.

TRAFFIC STOP: A driver was arrested for OVI following a traffic stop at approximately 1 a.m. on Dec. 14 on the 600 block of West Water Street. Jason R. Erickson, 38, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI-under the influence.

TRESPASSING: There was a report of a male being at a residence after being warned for trespassing at 3:15 a.m. on Dec. 14 on the 700 block of North Downing Street. Male was arrested, charged, and transported to the county jail. Adoulphus B. Coleman, 35, of Troy, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass and minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

THEFT: A male met up with someone to purchase a cell phone at approximately 5 p.m. on Dec. 14 on the 400 block of South Wayne Street. He took the phone from the victim and fled on a bicycle westbound. Brandon E. Miller, 26, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

MENACING: A male advised he was having homicidal thoughts and wanted to go to the hospital for an evaluation at 1 a.m. on Dec. 16 on the 8400 block of North County Road 25-A. Once at the hospital, the male began threatening hospital staff and exposing his genitals to them. He also broke a hospital door trying to get at the hospital staff. Male was charged and incarcerated. Landon M. Boggs, 27, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing and fifth-degree felony vandalism in connection with this incident. Boggs is continuing to be held at the Miami County Jail on a total bond of $4,000.