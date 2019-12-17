Miami East board plans re-organizational meeting

CASSTOWN — The Miami East Board of Education will hold a re-organizational meeting on Monday, Jan. 13, to review the district’s fiscal year 2021 alternative tax document.

Board president Mark Iiames will serve as president pro temp during the re-organizational meeting, which will replace the board’s regular meeting usually held on the third Monday in January

Board members announced the special session during their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday. In other business, board members also heard a report on the district’s 32nd annual senior citizen’s dinner, which was held on Dec. 9.

A Christmas tradition for over 30 years, the annual dinner was hosted by students, staff and volunteers. Board members offered a special note of thanks to Amy Hall, who coordinated the event, which included dinner, gifts and entertainment by the high school choir and jazz band.

“It’s such a positive night,” Superintendent Dr. Todd Rappold said. “The kids did a great job, the jazz band did a great job, and the choir did a great job.”

“It truly does feel like Christmas after the dinner,” he said.

Board members went on to approve a one-year contract renewal with Miami County Transit to maintain an antenna located on the Miami East water tower. “This is the end of their three-year contract,” Rappold said. “The Miami County Commissioners wanted to do a one-year (contract) this year while they’re working out whether that is the best location.”

The district currently has two antennas installed on the water tower. “The second antenna is our bus radio transponder that we moved off a light pole at the varsity stadium,” Rappold said. “When we had to work on it, we had to get a 50-foot lift to make repairs. Now it’s on top of the water tower, and the system is on ground level, so we don’t need to get a lift just to replace a fuse. The reception has been much better.”

Board members also voted to accept a letter of retirement from high school custodian Leslie Kinder. “He has been a force behind the scenes in a lot of positive ways,” Board Vice President Mike Rindler said. “I know a lot of people will miss his hard work.”

Board members approved the high school music department trip to Cedar Point on May 16 through 17, as well as a donation for $75 from Galbreath Realty to the athletic fund for pocket schedule sponsorship.

“The pocket calendar has been in discussion since the fall,” Rappold said. “By the time the athletic department does the pocket calendars, gets them to the printer, and they are returned, usually in the interim we’ve already changed two or three games.”

“We’re going to have some discussions about whether that is the best method to go about doing that,” he said.

Last week, the district had to reschedule a game with Versailles, and approximately 30 people were late because they were following the printed schedule. “We’re very appreciative of the folks who come out to support the Vikings,” Rappold said. “I try to always put an updated calendar in the newsletter.”

Closing their meeting, board members also announced a special high school wrestling meet that will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 18, as the district holds its very first high school boys and girls wrestling dual.

“On Wednesday, here at the high school will be the first ever girls wrestling between two schools in the entire state of Ohio,” Rappold said.

Admission is only $1 with a canned good for donation. “We expect a record-breaking crowd for high school wrestling,” Dr. Rappold said. “We’ll do junior high first at 5 p.m., we’ll have two mats, then at 6 p.m. boys wrestle Covington on one mat, and girls will wrestle Olentangy high school on the second mat.”