Troy’s Westfall to run for county commissioner seat

TROY — On Tuesday, local business owner and Troy resident Wade Westfall submitted his petition to appear on the March 2020 Republican Primary Ballot for a seat as Miami County Commissioner.

Westfall, a former County Commissioner elected in 1988, is seeking the seat being held by retiring County Commissioner Jack Evans.

“First and foremost, I have the energy to serve as county commissioner in a full-time capacity. Throughout my business career and community service, I have developed strong relationships throughout the county. If given the opportunity, I look forward to working with those partners and citizens,” Westfall said.

Westfall plans to focus his campaign on important issues facing Miami County as it moves into the future.

“Our county needs a strong vision. Without vision, nothing can happen. Workforce development has been a priority of mine for years. We have thousands of jobs going unfilled here in Miami County. Creative ideas and input from those on the firing line, such as employers and community service organizations, are critical to finding and implementing solutions to these challenges,” Westfall said.

Westfall said he believes he has a unique skill set for the position of commissioner and the experience to get the job done. “When I served on the commission, we created solutions and models for how we serve our residents while maintaining fiscal responsibility,” he said.

Westfall noted Miami County’s West Central Juvenile Detention Facility, 9-1-1 system and Miami County Visitors Bureau as examples of his board accomplishments during his term as a county commissioner from 1989 to 1993.

Westfall stated he has dedicated his career to economic development and his personal time to raising a family and community service.

“It is truly a blessing to be able to once again put forth my name to the voters of Miami County for this position. More than anything, I hope voters see someone who has accomplished good things for our communities through vision, integrity and hard work,” Westfall said.

Westfall is a lifelong resident of Miami County. He was born and raised in Piqua, raised his four sons in Staunton Township/Miami East School district and currently resides in downtown Troy with his wife Susan of 36 years. He is a proud grandfather of four.

Individuals wanting to learn more are encouraged to find Wade Westfall on various social media platforms including Facebook.com/westfallforcommissioner.

Westfall https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/12/web1_WadeWestfall-headshot-CMYK.jpg Westfall