Area briefs

Santa event deemed success

TIPP CITY — The annual TMCS Visit with Santa on Dec. 7 was deemed a success, with 271 children of all ages and their families making a visit with Santa at Broadway Elementary School. Participants were asked to bring a toy or food item to donate to Needy Basket.

Each child sat on Santa’s lap, told him their Christmas lists, had their picture taken, and received a candy cane. Parents and children were treated to cookies, doughnut holes, and milk. While parents waited in line, their children could play various games to help pass the time. Ranger Vick was also there to entertain the participants with juggling, puppets, and balloon sculpting. There were also several crafts available for the children to make and take home. This event takes place on the first Saturday of December each year. Photos taken by TMCS are posted on their facebook page.

As a reminder, the Tipp Monroe Community Services’ office will close for the holidays at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20 and will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30. The office will also be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

For emergency assistance only, call (937) 470-3837.

YMCA offers basketball clinic

TROY — The Miami County YMCA is offering a basketball shooting clinic for youth and teens from K-12 on Jan. 18 at the Robinson Branch, located on 25-A between Troy and Tipp City.

Professional shooting coach Thom Townsley, promoter for the Indiana Pacers, will lead the clinic. Coach Townsley has over 25 years of experience performing clinics worldwide and teaching professional practice skills used by both NBA and WNBA players.

The clinic is free for members and youth registered in the winter youth basketball leagues. There will be a $5 fee for all other youth. Clinic times are as follows:

• Kindergarten through second grade — 9-10:20 a.m.

• Third and fourth grade — 10:30-11:50 a.m.

Fifth grade and up — Noon to 1:20 p.m.

Registrations are currently being accepted. For more information or to register, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

Card club winners named

MIAMI COUNTY — TWIG 4 Card Club Marathon, Bridge winners for October include:

Group 1:

First — Mickey Fletcher and Barbara Wilson

Second — Jean Shaneyfelt and Arlene Ehlers

Third — Laury Braby and Suzanne Scranton

Group 2:

First — Doug and Arlene Ehlers

Second — Bob and Alice Schlemmer

Third — Dick and Sandy Adams

Group 3:

First — Lou Holter and Judy Logan

Second — Mary Jo Berry, Sue Gagnon and Kay Vagedes

Third — Barbara Wilson and Penny Dye

Group 4:

First — Judy Logan

Second — Kathy Jent

Third — Mary Jo Berry

Group 5:

First — Mable Leytze

Second — Alice Schlemmer

Third — Anita Peltier—Cain

Group 8:

First — Ruth Jenkins

Second — Beth Earhart

Third — Nancy Nims and Judy Logan

Group 10:

First — Ruth Treon

Second — Sandra Haack

Third — Cindy Wingert