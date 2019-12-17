MIAMI COUNTY — A Troy man faces 10 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to 15 counts of first-degree felony rape of a minor under the age of 13 in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday.

Seth Cummins, 37, entered a plea of guilty as part of a plea agreement with the state to drop an additional 15 counts of first-degree rape of a minor under the age of 10. The plea agreement also includes a recommendation to the court to have the sentences run concurrent. Cummins previously pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. Cummins’ attorney Jose Lopez withdrew the motion for a psychiatric evaluation.

Cummins must serve the mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison with a maximum penalty of life in prison at the discretion of the adult parole authority. He also could be fined $20,000. He will also serve five years of post release control upon his release.

Cummins, visibly upset throughout the hearing, will be labeled a Tier III sex offender upon sentencing. Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Stacy Wall ordered Cummins to complete a pre-sentence investigation.

The alleged victim, now 12, is known to Cummins. According to police reports, Cummins admitted to detectives he had been sexual with the victim “a couple of times.” He then told detectives the alleged abuse began when the victim was in second or third grade. Cummins also admitted to sexually assaulting the victim when the victim was 10 years old and sexual intercourse began when the victim was in fifth grade. Cummins also admitted to detectives he and the victim would have sexual conduct “three times a week” in the past year, according to police reports. He also admitted to engaging in sexual intercourse with the minor victim prior to his arrest on June 20.

Troy Police Department detectives were able to gather evidence from the home where the alleged sexual acts occurred.

Cummins remains incarcerated at the Miami County Jail.

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019, Miami Valley Today; all rights reserved.

