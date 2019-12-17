Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• TEEN PARTY: Teens ages 12 and up will decorate Christmas cookies and hang out with friends at 3 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Contact 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information. No registration required.

• TRUSTEES MEETING: The Milton-Union Public Library Board of Trustees will hold a meeting at 7 p.m. Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots will be held from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library for babies and toddlers to enjoy songs, reading stories, playing, and learning together with their caregiver. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m. and Young at Art at 1 p.m.

• PUPPETS: A holiday puppet show will be offered at 7 p.m. in the Children’s Department of the Piqua Public Library. Free tickets available in the Children’s Department.

• FREE DINNER: Fletcher United Methodist Church, 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher, will hold a free community Christmas dinner from 5-7 p.m. God’s Grocery, a free food pantry, will also be open from 5-7 p.m.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be hosting a quarter auction starting at 7 p.m. The proceeds will benefit the Laura Lions Club. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food will be offered from 6-8 p.m.

Wednesday

• STORY HOUR: Children ages 4-5 and their caregivers are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• TWEEN PROGRAM: Crafts, games and fun are just part of the plan for 5-6 p.m. for tweens ages 8-12 at the Milton-Union Public Library. All supplies are provided and no registration is necessary. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will be a meal site at 11 a.m. and offer the movie “A Christmas Story” at 12:30 p.m.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis meeting will be an open business meeting at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

Thursday

• WINTER SOLSTICE EVENT: Join Brukner Nature Center staff and volunteers for this season’s event “Wildlife & Wild Places” featuring BNC’s photo contest exhibit and presentation by Ohio Division of Wildlife staff at 7 p.m. Come meet the center’s photo contest participants and enjoy their photographs that capture the beauty and majesty of wildlife and wild places. Doors open at 7 p.m. and refreshments will include a variety of homemade cookies and candies, enjoyed with a mug of hot chocolate or flavored coffee. At 7:15 p.m., participants will settle in for a lecture presented by Nina Harfmann and Tim Daniel, staff photographer, for the Ohio Division of Wildlife. Join them as they recount their adventures in the field. Admission for this seasonal celebration is $5 for BNC members and $10 for non-members (cash or check). All proceeds from this event and the sale of the photographs will support BNC’s own wildlife research projects.

• BINGO FOR BOOKS: Adults will enjoy snacks, music, and bingo at 6 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Call 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• BUDDY READING: The Milton-Union Public Library is offering Buddy Reading at 6:30 p.m. through the end of the school year. An adult or high school student will be available to help your student practice reading. Children must be registered by the Friday before the Monday program. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• BOOK CLUB: The Milton-Union Public Library’s Adult Fiction Book Club will meet at noon to discuss “Candlelight Christmas,” by Susan Wiggs. Visit the library to pick up a copy and join in the fun. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors will offer blood pressure checks at 10 a.m., followed by a boxed lunch and music by Spittin’ Image. Hoop fitness will be at 2:30 p.m.

• SOUPER SOUPS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Souper Soups program from 6-7:30 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join park district health and wellness specialist to learn how to make delicious, healthy and gluten-free soups that can be enjoyed now or frozen for later. Class minimum three and maximum six. Pre-registration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• DATE NIGHT: The Miami County Park District will hold a “Sweethearts’ Stroll” as part of their Date Night series from 6-9 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2645 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Make time for your significant other and mark your calendar for our December’s Date Night. Take your sweetheart on a stroll along the woods and down charming farm lanes aglow with holiday lights. After the hike, warm up in the cabin with some hot chocolate and holiday goodies. Adults age 18 and up. Program fee $5. Pre-registration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Give blood during the season of giving at the Bradford High School community blood drive from 3-6:30 p.m. in the auditorium, 750 Railroad Ave., Bradford. The blood drive is open to all eligible students, faculty, staff, parents and community members. Everyone who registers to donate can bundle up in the free blood donor winter scarf. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• HAM AND CHEESE: Enjoy a grilled ham and cheese sandwich at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5. Euchre starts at 7 p.m., try your luck for $5.

Friday-Sunday

• HOLIDAY LIGHTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Holiday Lights at Lost Creek Reserve on weekends through Dec. 29. The Holiday Lights will be on display on Fridays and Saturdays from 6-10 p.m. and Sundays from 6-9 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2645 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Be transported into a winter wonderland filled with over 50 light displays (over 30 animated). The 1.25-mile driving tour takes you through the woods, down charming farm lanes and past the historic Knoop Homestead aglow with lights. Make this enchanted experience part of your holiday traditions. Fee $10 per car and $30 for small passenger vans — cash only. For more information, visit MiamiCountyParks.com.

Friday

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m.; be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Give blood during the season of giving at the Voss Honda Tipp City community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 155 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City. Everyone who registers to donate can bundle up in the free blood donor winter scarf. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Give blood during the season of giving at the city of Piqua community blood drive from 1-4 p.m. in the Piqua City Building Commission Chambers, 201 W. Water St. Everyone who registers to donate can bundle up in the free blood donor winter scarf. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• LASAGNA: Lasagna, garlic bread and salad is on the menu at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings cost $8 and begin at 6 p.m. Test your knowledge and stay for trivia at 7 p.m.

Friday-Saturday

• CRAFT WEEKEND: Need time away to get those holiday projects and crafts completed? Join staff for a weekend at the Milton-Union Public Library from noon to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Bring your projects, set up a 6 foot table and work to your heart’s content. At the end of the day Friday, no need to pack up: leave your items at your table and come back Saturday to continue working. Light refreshments will be provided or bring your own packed lunch and snacks. Registration is required as tables are limited. Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Saturday

• PORK CHOPS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop dinner (non-marinated pork chops available upon request), with baked potato and vegetable for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, for just $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Serving will be from 8-11 a.m.

Monday

• BURGERS AND FRIES: Burgers and fries will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. and cost $5.

Dec. 26

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County will offer its Caregiver Connection program from 2-3 p.m. at Upper Room Worship Center, 648 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• TACO SALAD: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be offering taco salad at 6 p.m. The cost is $5. Stay and try your luck at Euchre for $5 at 7 p.m.

Dec. 27-29

• HOLIDAY LIGHTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Holiday Lights at Lost Creek Reserve on weekends through Dec. 29. The Holiday Lights will be on display on Fridays and Saturdays from 6-10 p.m. and Sundays from 6-9 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2645 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Be transported into a winter wonderland filled with over 50 light displays (over 30 animated). The 1.25-mile driving tour takes you through the woods, down charming farm lanes and past the historic Knoop Homestead aglow with lights. Make this enchanted experience part of your holiday traditions. Fee $10 per car and $30 for small passenger vans — cash only. For more information, visit MiamiCountyParks.com.

Dec. 27

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with french fries and coleslaw for $8, from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs will be $12.

• SOUP-ER WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Soup-er Walk program from 7-9 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Enjoy a guided, nighttime hike through the woods followed by a warm crackling fire and hot cup of homemade soup. Hikers are encouraged to bring a can of soup for donation to a local food pantry. Stay warm – remember to layer up before you head out. Pre-registration requested. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• ORDER FROM MENU: Order off the menu at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Food will be available beginning at 6 p.m.

Dec. 28

• STEAK DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-Bone steak, baked potato, salad bar and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• LEGO MANIA: The Milton-Union Public Library is offering an afternoon of fun with LEGOs to children in grades K-6 from 2-3 p.m. Bricks of all sizes will be provided. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• MUSIC BINGO: Music bingo starts at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Food will be offered from 6-8 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Give the gift of life during Christmas week at the Piqua Harley-Davidson community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1501 E. Ash St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate can celebrate the season with a free blood donor winter scarf. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Dec. 29

• BRUNCH: Come enjoy your first bloody Mary, or mimosa included with your brunch for $6. Menu includes scrambled eggs, toast, bacon, sausage and biscuits and gravy. Serving 9 a.m. to noon at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

Dec. 30

• LEGO LANDING GROUP: The J.R. Clarke Public, 102 E. Spring St., Covington, will hold LEGO Landing Group for kids at 3:15 p.m. to help children become better problem solvers. Kim Woloch will have new ideas and oversee these projects. For more information, call 473-2226.

• STRENGTH CLASS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer a strength class at 10:45 a.m.; will be a meal site at 11 a.m.; Bridge at 12:30 p.m.; and Hand and Foot will be at 1 p.m.

• TENDERLOIN: Come in for a tenderloin sandwich at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. $5 for the sandwich with fries. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

Dec. 31

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m; Young at Art at 1 p.m.; and a New Year’s Eve party at 7 p.m.

