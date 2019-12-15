City seeks to sell property

PIQUA — The Piqua City Commission will be considering the sale of city-owned real estate to continue with the city’s Riverfront Redevelopment Strategy at its meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The properties the city is seeking to sell to the Piqua Improvement Corporation (PIC), a non-profit improvement corporation with the goal of promoting economic development, are currently vacant. The commission will first consider the sale of city-owned real estate located at 111 S. Main St., Piqua, to PIC in the amount of $46,600. PIC has a purchaser looking to redevelop the property into a restaurant overlooking the riverfront, according to the staff report.

Next, the commission will consider the sale of city-owned real estate located at 120 S. Main St., Piqua, to PIC in the amount of $1. PIC has a purchaser looking to redevelop the property into a specialty retail business, according to the staff report.

The next property of city-owned real estate the city is looking to sell to PIC is located at 201 Spring St., Piqua, in the amount of $146,000. PIC has a purchaser looking to redevelop the property into town homes overlooking the river.

The final property the commission will consider selling to PIC is located at 212 E. Water St. in the amount of $29,000. This property is also being looked at as a potential spot for town homes. The staff reports for the Spring Street and Water Street properties note that approving those resolutions “would allow for a major private sector investment in the Lock 9 District to move forward.”

Piqua Power System annual resolutions

The commission will also consider a number of annual resolutions in regard to the Piqua Power System. The commission will vote on a resolution to authorize the city manager to continue the city membership in American Municipal Power, Inc., at an annual cost of $50,000.

Following that, the commission will vote on authorizing the city purchasing agent to purchase fuel oil for the Power System’s two combustion turbine generators. The city uses the combustion turbines to shave peak volumes, reducing Piqua’s overall electric demand during periods of high system load. The budgeted cost for this purchase is $250,000.

Next, the commission will vote on a resolution to retain the services of SSOE Group to provide consulting and engineering services for the Power System. The cost is not to exceed $225,000. SSOE Group will provide services related to the city’s replacement of 69kV breakers described as “aging and service critical assets.” This will complete the three-year replacement program of these breakers.

Commission to vote on 2020 budget

In regard to the city budget, the commission will be voting on an amended ordinance to make appropriations for the city for the year 2020. The commission will also vote on an amended emergency ordinance to make appropriations for the city of Piqua for the year 2019.

The commission will also vote on transfers and temporary loans of cash from the general fund to other funds for the fiscal years 2020 and 2019.

For the fiscal year 2019, the loan transfers include a transfer of $340,000 from the general fund with $200,000 going to the golf course fund and $140,000 to the swimming pool fund. For the fiscal year 2019, there will also be a temporary loan from the general fund to the Community Housing Impact and Preservation Program (CHIP) 2019 fund.

For the fiscal year 2020, the loan transfers include $523,052 from the general fund and $120,000 from the public safety fund with $120,000 going to the fire truck bonds debt service; $300,000 going to the golf course fund; and $223,051 going to the swimming pool fund. Also for 2020, there will be a temporary loan of $110,000 from the general fund with $10,000 going to the CHIP 2017 fund; $50,000 to the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) formula 2019 fund; and $50,000 to the CDBG formula 2017 fund.

Additional items on the agenda

The commission will consider two resolutions to provide fire and emergency ambulance service to Springcreek and Washington townships for a three-year period. For those services, Springcreek Township would pay the city $152,380 for the year 2020; $157,716 for 2021; and $163,234 for 2022. Washington Township would pay the city $102,386 for 2020; $105,970 for 2021; and $109,678 for 2022.

Also during its meeting, the commission will consider a resolution where an applicant is seeking a replat several lots north of Wood Street, the city to vacate a public right-of-way, and the city to dedicate a new public right away. According to the staff report, the applicant is seeking to build an apartment building — referred to as the Wood Street Lofts — and is requesting the city vacate 200 feet of alley right-of-way, which “is currently unimproved.” In order to connect the alley parallel and north of Wood Street back to Wood Street, a new right-of-way will be dedicated. The applicant is also seeking to replat several lots to create a large project site for the apartment building.

The commission will also vote on an emergency ordinance enacting and adopting a supplement to the code of ordinances for the city. It contains state legislation current through June 30, 2019 and local legislation current through Oct. 1, 2019.

The commission will also vote on renewing the city’s liability insurance with Miami Valley Risk Management Association. The cost is not to exceed $380,083.

This meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, in commission chambers on the second floor of the municipal building, 201 W. Water St., Piqua. The city will be hosting a farewell reception for commissioners Bill Vogt and John Martin from 4:30-5:45 p.m. prior to the beginning of the commission meeting.

Downtown may see redevelopment

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

