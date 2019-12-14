Vacant home damaged by fire

PIQUA — A fire at a vacant residence in Piqua was quickly knocked down by firefighters on Saturday evening.

Piqua firefighters were dispatched to a home in the 400 block of East Ash Street shortly after 8 p.m. when a passer by reported seeing flames inside the home.

An all-call was issued for Piqua firefighters and Covington Fire Department was also dispatched.

Fire and police units arrived quickly and reported smoke and flames visible.

While firefighters began an interior attack, others entered the home to insure that there were no occupants inside.

The fire was knocked down quickly and the ventilation and overhaul process began.

Assistant Chief Paul Brown of the Piqua Fire Department said, ” It was a really quick knockdown. The guys did an outstanding job, as usual. Covington obviously helped us out tremendously. They did an outstanding job, as well.”

Brown said that fire investigators would remain on the scene to look into the cause of the blaze.

Firefighters cleared the scene around 9:30 p.m.

