Giving the gift of a rescue

TROY — Are you still searching for the perfect Christmas gift for yourself or a loved one? A visit to the Miami County Animal Shelter may be just where you need to visit.

The shelter is ready for the season with Christmas stockings hung on the front of every kennel.

“What we are doing for Christmas,” said Deputy Sarah Fraley of the Miami County Sheriff’s Department, “is put stockings in the cat room and stocking on every dog kennel. When people bring in donations of treats and toys, we fill the stocking. If they get adopted before Christmas. If they get adopted before Christmas, they get to take the stockings home.”

The shelter currently has more than 20 dogs and a number of cats available to fill homes with joy for the holidays.

“The are all looking for that perfect ‘forever home’ for Christmas,” said Fraley.

Among the dogs residing at the shelter is a gray-colored Pit Bull Terrier. The pit is estimated to be about two years old, is pregnant with seven pups, and is due this week.

The puppies will be available for adoption sometime in February, depending on then they are born.

Fraley said that with the pending birth of the puppies the shelter is in need of both dry and wet puppy food.

As always, other donations of wet and dry food for adult dogs and cats is always welcome.

Stan Strohmenger of Piqua checks out some of the dogs available for adoption at the Miami County Animal Shelter. Strohmenger stopped by to donate to the shelter’s Stockings program and couldn’t resist saying hello to the dogs while visiting. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/12/web1_121119mju_animvalshelter-1.jpg Stan Strohmenger of Piqua checks out some of the dogs available for adoption at the Miami County Animal Shelter. Strohmenger stopped by to donate to the shelter’s Stockings program and couldn’t resist saying hello to the dogs while visiting. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Animal shelter offering stockings with adoptions