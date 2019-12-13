And the winner is …

Provided photo
The Hartzell Air Movement & Hartzell Hardwoods float was named as the Grand Marshals Choice in the Downtown Piqua Holiday Parade held Saturday, Dec. 7. The company has been presented with the traveling trophy and will get to display it until December next year when the parade and competition is again held, according to Mainstreet Piqua Director Lorna Swisher.
