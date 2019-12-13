Retiring township employees honored

TROY — Trustees from six Miami County townships were honored for their upcoming retirements during the Miami County Township Association’s annual Christmas banquet on Thursday.

Following a dinner, provided by Holly’s Catering of Vandalia, and a brief business meeting, assistant executive director of the Ohio Township Association Heidi Fought presented the retirees with certificates of recognition.

“I want to say thank you to several folks here who are retiring from township service, and some of them after very lengthy services,” Fought said. “I can only hope that I have the distinguished career that some of you have.”

Patricia Quillen was recognized for her service as the fiscal officer of Concord Township for 18 years, fiscal officer of the Village of Potsdam for six years, and treasurer of the Miami County Township Association for two years.

John Skolnicki was honored for his 24 years of service as the Monroe Township fiscal officer.

James Hiegel was recognized for his service as Washington Township trustee for 24 years, with 40 years of total service to the township. Hiegel said he began working for the township while in high school in 1978.

Neil Rhoades was honored for serving as road superintendent of Concord Township for 46 years. After this retirement, Rhoades will serve as Concord Township trustee.

Ronald Thuma was recognized for serving as trustee of Monroe Township for 48 years.

Richard Walker, who was not in attendance on Thursday, was honored for his service as trustee of Lostcreek Township for 20 years.

“The Ohio Township Association is only as strong as all of the individual townships,” Fought said. “We need good public servants in those roles as township trustees and township fiscal officers, and looking around, I know there are great township officials in this room. You are valued by your residents, you are valued by us at the Ohio Township Association, and you are valued by those at the General Assembly.”

From left to right, Neil Rhoades, Patricia Quillen, Heidi Fought (back), James Hiegel, Ronald Thuma and John Skolnicki. Fought presented certificates of recognition to five of the six retiring township employees during the Miami County Township Association’s annual Christmas banquet on Thursday, Dec. 12. Not pictured is retiring trustee of Lostcreek Township, Richard Walker. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/12/web1_trustees.jpg From left to right, Neil Rhoades, Patricia Quillen, Heidi Fought (back), James Hiegel, Ronald Thuma and John Skolnicki. Fought presented certificates of recognition to five of the six retiring township employees during the Miami County Township Association’s annual Christmas banquet on Thursday, Dec. 12. Not pictured is retiring trustee of Lostcreek Township, Richard Walker. Aimee Hancock | Miami Valley Sunday News

By Aimee Hancock Miami Valley Sunday News

