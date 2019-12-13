Charges filed in Thanksgiving Day road rage incident

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Sheriff’s deputies have concluded their investigation of a road rage incident in which a driver reportedly stopped in the roadway and then waved a handgun at another motorist.

The incident was reported at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Thanksgiving, Nov. 28, in the area of Fetters Road and West State Route 185 in Newberry Township.

Deputies have identified the suspect motorist as Larry D. Nichols, 35, of Kettering. One count of first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing has been filed in Miami County Municipal Court against Nichols. Nichols is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 23 in Municipal Court.