Adams Street holds annual Christmas block party

PIQUA — Adams Street residents in Piqua held their annual block Christmas Party this month. The Adams family amped-up the party this year with a new addition to their third annual Christmas Party for kids in the neighborhood. This year, they had Mr. and Mrs. Clause, the Elf, and the Grinch, along with Frosty. The total was 37 kids and their parents. They plan on adding another or two character to the mix next year. They also plan on the party being even bigger.

