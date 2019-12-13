One fatality in Friday A.M. crash

TROY — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Friday morning.

Deputies from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office responded to a roll-over crash on St. Rt. 202, just south of Fulton Farms around 5:30 a.m.

Initial reports from deputies on the scene state that a Jeep with a “soft top” was northbound on St. Rt. 202 when the driver lost control, went off the side of the road, then over-corrected, causing the vehicle to flip as it crossed the road again, ejecting the driver.

The female driver was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt. Her passengers, a three and a four year old, were securely fastened in car seats. Both were transported by CareFlight to a Dayton hospital for treatment.

Deputies believe that the crash may have occurred hours before it was discovered by a passing motorist.

The name of the driver has not been released.

A crash reconstruction team from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their investigation.

Deputy Bonnie McMaken works as part of the Miami Co. Sheriff's Department crash reconstruction team at the scene of a Friday morning fatal crash on St. Rt. 202 near Fulton Farms.

By Mike Ullery Miami Valley Sunday News

Reach Mike Ullery at mullery@dailycall.com. ©2019 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.

