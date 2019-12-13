One fatality in Friday A.M. crash

TROY — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Friday morning.
Deputies from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office responded to a roll-over crash on St. Rt. 202, just south of Fulton Farms around 5:30 a.m.
Initial reports from deputies on the scene state that a Jeep with a “soft top” was northbound on St. Rt. 202 when the driver lost control, went off the side of the road, then over-corrected, causing the vehicle to flip as it crossed the road again, ejecting the driver.
The female driver was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt. Her passengers, a three and a four year old, were securely fastened in car seats. Both were transported by CareFlight to a Dayton hospital for treatment.
Deputies believe that the crash may have occurred hours before it was discovered by a passing motorist.
The name of the driver has not been released.
A crash reconstruction team from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their investigation.
Reach Mike Ullery at mullery@dailycall.com.