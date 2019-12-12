Commissioners approve consulting contract

MIAMI COUNTY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners approved a consulting contract for the Miami County Transit Department during its meeting on Thursday afternoon.

The commissioners accepted a proposal from Robert Ruzinsky, CPA, of Dayton, to provided consulting services for Miami County Transit for the purpose of assisting with the management of the federal and state grant programs, federal program reporting requirements, federal and state compliance reviews, staff training, and assuing the local Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP) reflects Miami County Transit’s current service and financial operating and capital plans. The cost will be $120 per hour and is not to exceed $18,000, which includes mileage reimbursement.

The commissioners then authorized a contract renewal with First Transit, Inc. for the operation and maintenance of the Miami County Public Transit System for one additional year.

The commissioners also approved amending resolutions certifying unpaid water and sewer bills to the Miami County auditor for placement on the property tax lists. The commissioners deleted and reduced a handful of those properties on those lists due to the bills and fees being paid.

The commissioners later approved a cellular data plan with AT&T for their Surface tablets they recently purchased. The cost is approximately $150 per month.

Treasurer Jim Stubbs held his quarterly report for the county during this meeting. The balance of all of the county’s funds by the end of the third quarter of this year was approximately $109,399,211. Last year at this time, the balance of all funds was approximately $102,590,874. The balance of all funds for mid-year of 2019 was approximately $136,075,365.

At the end of the meeting, commissioner Greg Simmons said a representative of the Miami County Fair Board notified him that the maintenance building at the Miami County Fairgrounds had recently been broken into and a golf cart and tools were stolen. He asked Simmons what the board of commissioners thought about closing the west gate into the fairgrounds.

Commissioners’ Administrator Leigh Williams said she did not think it would stop break-ins.

“People have to have access to their horses,” commissioner Jack Evans said, speaking in favor of keeping the gate open.

Commissioner Ted Mercer suggested asking the Miami County Sheriff’s Office to do more patrols of the fairgrounds.

Treasurer gives quarterly report

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.