UVCC students to speak to veterans

TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum will have several students from the Upper Valley Career Center present information about their UVCC program at the next veteran’s coffee at 9 a.m. Jan. 8.

Students will discuss their role in building museum exhibit platforms, boxes, cases and supporting the remodeling team efforts at the new museum location and on CountyRoad 25-A in Troy.

The UVCC has previously participated with the MVVM, assisting in various projects at its present location at the Masonic Lodge. These skilled career students and their instructor will share their plans by presentation and by visuals at the monthly event at 107 W. Main St., Troy. The museum has an elevator available.

For more information about the museum, visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com or call 332-8852.

9