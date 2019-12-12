Piqua police reports highlights

The Piqua Police Department can be contacted at (937) 778-2027. Residents can also anonymously provide the Piqua Police Department with information via the Crime Stoppers Line by calling 937-615-TIPS (8477). To submit a tip anonymously online, visit the city’s website at piquaoh.org.

PIQUA — The following information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports:

ACCIDENT WITH NO INJURY: A truck with a trailer struck a vehicle while making a turn at 10:15 a.m. on Dec. 9 on the 900 block of Scott Drive. The driver of the truck was cited for an improper left turn.

A vehicle rear-ended a school bus at approximately 8 a.m. on Dec. 10 in the area of Park Avenue and Virginia Street. None of the occupants on the bus complained of any injuries. The at-fault driver was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

THEFT: There was a report of a vehicle that was gone through overnight between Dec. 8-9 on the 300 block of Second Street. Blood glucose meter was reported stolen.

Officers responded to the report of a theft in progress at Walmart at approximately 1 p.m. on Dec. 9. Suspects were located with the stolen property in their vehicle. Suspects were taken to the Miami County Jail. Investigation is ongoing. Rachel A. Drinnon, 28, of Union, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft. Brandon N. Roark, 33, of Dayton, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor complicity to theft and driving under suspension.

There was a report of a cell phone that was taken while at the Piqua High School at 4 p.m. on Dec. 9.

Subject arrested for shoplifting at 10 a.m. on Dec. 10 at Walmart and picked up on a warrant that was out of Shelby County. She was incarcerated. Sherry L. Howard, 52, of Sidney, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft.

An officer responded to the report of a theft of a package from a front porch at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Dec. 10 on the 900 block of Elm Street.

There was a theft complaint at the Piqua High School at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Dec. 10. A male juvenile was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft.

An officer responded to the report of a theft of a cell phone at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Dec. 10 on the 300 block of South Roosevelt Avenue. Ronald E. Smith, II, 31, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft and second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging.

An officer responded to the report of a theft of a package from a front porch that occurred sometime between 5 p.m. and 7:50 p.m. on Dec. 10 on the 600 block of Boone Street.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: There was a report of an intoxicated male subject lying in an alley unresponsive at 2:50 p.m. on Dec. 9 in the area of Race and East Ash streets. Male was located and found to have a laceration to the back of his head that was caused from falling down. Male was cited and transported to UVMC by squad. Steven D. Jones, 49, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

A fight occurred between two students at the Piqua Junior High School at 11:20 a.m. on Dec. 10.

There was a report of juveniles involved in a fight after school at 4:20 p.m. on Dec. 10 in the area of Race and East Greene streets.

There was a report of a suspicious male knocking on a resident’s door at 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 11 on the 200 block of East Main Street. The male was found to be from out of town and highly intoxicated with nowhere to go. Male was charged and incarcerated. Zachary A. Foust, 23, of Harrod, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

TRESPASSING: There was a neighbor dispute over a broken fence at 4:50 p.m. on Dec. 9 on the 900 block of Young Street. A neighbor was warned for trespassing.

Male was warned for trespassing and telephone harassment at 11:40 p.m. on Dec. 9 on the 500 block of New Street.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY: There was a report of a traffic accident at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 near Taco Bell on East Ash Street. The at-fault driver was arrested for OVI and incarcerated. John F. Rathke, 66, of Bellefontaine, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI and minor misdemeanor open container in a vehicle.

VIOLATING A PROTECTION ORDER: Keith C. Blevins, 32, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor violating of a protection order on Dec. 10.

Anthony W. Trout, 41, of Troy, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor violating a protection order on Dec. 10.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Complainant reported her vehicle was damaged by a BB gun sometime overnight between Dec. 9-10 on the 300 block of West Greene Street.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: There was a report of a hit skip accident at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 on the 100 block of Staunton Street.