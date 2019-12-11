Newton BOE approves policies

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton Local School board approved several board policies, including the salary of a strength and conditioning coordinator at its regular board meeting on Wednesday.

The board approved to pay Heather Tippie $32.50 an hour up to 20 hours per week using wellness funds. The contract is from January 2020 through December 2021. Board member Matt Downing asked how the position’s rate of pay was determined. Superintendent Pat McBride said the hourly rate is comparable to a beginning teacher’s salary, a figure that board member Lisa Hildebrand confirmed.

The board also approved custodial hours and supervision pay rate related to the district’s new field house. The board approved to pay Bill Cornett for 10 hours plus additional hours depending on events for custodial duties in relation to the field house. The board then approved to pay $10-12 for a supervisor of the field house from 5 to 9 or 10 p.m. or four to five hours per night for various events or activities.

The district will have a dedication ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5. McBride said the doors will open for community use on Jan. 6. McBride said he hoped people will be patient as the district opens the facility and said adjustments will be made accordingly.

“It will be a learning process for everybody,” he said.

Prior to the business portion of the meeting, parent Mandy Via addressed the board about her concerns with students with disabilities and communication with parents. Via said she’s recently experienced multiple examples of miscommunication in regards to her 16-year-old son who is a sophomore at the school. She said she was informed by letter that her son would be working with a specialist from the Montgomery County Education Center. She said the day he received the services she received the letter at her home. Via also said she was concerned with the lack of communication due to her son’s disability, which makes it difficult for him to relay information at home. Via said she has emailed and called Newton administrators to address various issues and hasn’t received a clear answer about her concerns.

After the board adjourned, McBride said the district has attempted to address Via’s concerns to no avail. Principal Danielle Davis said she, too, received the letter from the Montgomery County-based education service about the student’s services the same day they came to the district to provide the requested services for Via’s son.

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com © 2019, Miami Valley Today; all rights reserved.

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

© 2019, Miami Valley Today; all rights reserved.