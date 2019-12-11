THS students strike gold

Country music performer Drew Baldridge uses a student’s cell phone to take a group selfie during Wednesday’s K99.1 music concert at Troy High School. Troy students won the country music station’s recent Gold-out T-shirt selling contest to beat childhood cancer. Proceeds go to benefit Dayton Children’s Medical Center.
