County commissioner to retire

TROY — Miami County Commissioner Jack Evans will be retiring at the end of his term at the end of next year after spending 17 years serving on the Board of Miami County Commissioners.

“I just think it’s time for me to move on,” Evans said on Wednesday, adding that he has enjoyed his time as a public servant for the county. “I know the county will still be in good hands.”

He added, “I’m sure the future will be bright for Miami County.”

Evans, who is in from Tipp City, is unsure about what he will do after he retires from the board, but he knows he will continue to be involved. He said his favorite part of his tenure was working with public, and he hopes to continue working with others in the future.

“I love being with the public,” Evans said.

Evans said the county is “financially sound,” later saying that there has only been one year during his time on the board that the county did not finish the year in the black, which happened after the 2008 financial crisis.

“I want to thank the citizens of Miami County for electing me … and giving me the opportunity to do something I really enjoy,” Evans said.

Candidates seeking election to board

Miami County Commissioner Ted S. Mercer has filed his petition with the Miami County Board of Elections to continue to fulfill the elected term of Miami County commissioner commencing on Jan. 1, 2021.

Mercer was appointed by the Republican Central Committee to represent Miami County as a commissioner in January of 2019. Mercer is a Miami County native who owns Mercer Group, Inc., which is a regional athletic field contracting company based in Troy. Mercer has over 40 years experience working in the business private sector.

Mercer currently represents the commission of Miami County and serves on the Planning Commission, Family and Children First Council, and Solid Waste Policy Committee. Mercer is the commission liaison for Job and Family Services, Sanitary Engineering, and the Animal Shelter.

Mercer said he “exercises and support core values such as: smaller government, lower taxes, less regulation with reason, family values and high moral and ethical standards.” Mercer also feels he brings strong a business sense to county government.

“Open communication between county government, local cities, villages and townships is paramount,” Mercer said. “Working together with these partners, we can all make Miami County even greater. I have a ‘people first’ mentality. One of the greatest assets the county has is its workforce. As a commissioner, I want to continue to work with our talented staff.”

Mercer served as Troy City councilman for the city of Troy from 1996-2007. He believes his business experience and political experience makes him a proven candidate for him to continue to serve as a county commissioner. Mercer said, “If you want a strong leader and a good listener” he has those qualifications.

Mercer went on to say, “Being a county commissioner is not a career, it’s a public service. It will be an honor to continue serving the people of Miami County.”

W. McGregor “Greg” Dixon Jr. also has announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for county commissioners, with the retirement of Jack Evans.

Dixon, a former Miami County Probate and Juvenile Court judge, said he believes he has the experience with the county budget system and relationships with key elected county officials that will help him in the position.

“When I left the bench, I wanted to continue my long history of public service. When I represent the citizens of Miami County, the taxpayers of this county can rest assured that I will work to reduce the size of government and make the tough decisions.

“I managed one of the largest budgets and supervised one of the largest number of employees in the county; that experience will allow me to step into the commissioner’s position and hit the ground running. Since retiring from the bench, I have the time necessary to devote to the job,” said Dixon, who also previously served as the city of Troy’s law director.

“Commissioners have a broad constituency: the citizens, the other county elected officials and their own employees. My experience will allow me to meet the challenge of those interests,” Dixon said. “I will work to make Miami County fiscally responsible, our community attractive to employers to stimulate job growth, and to preserve the quality of life Miami County citizens have come to deserve.”

Dixon is a resident o Newton Township where he lives with his wife Joyce. He is a graduate of Troy High School, received his bachelor’s degree from Miami University and his law degree from Saint Mary’s University.

Miami County Commissioner Greg Simmons has also announced this week that he is running for re-election to the board. Mark E. Williams, a local businessman and former U.S. Air Force Captain, also announced his candidacy earlier this year.

— Sam Wildow contributed to this story.

Candidates seek commissioner seats