Area briefs

Brunch with Santa

TROY — Troy Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center will host its first Brunch with Santa from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 14 in the main dining room on the Troy Rehab campus, 512 Crescent Drive, Troy.

Children ages 10 and under from the community are invited for brunch and pictures with Santa. The event is free.

Winter solstice event set

TROY — Join Brukner Nature Center staff and volunteers for this season’s event “Wildlife & Wild Places” featuring BNC’s photo contest exhibit and presentation by Ohio Division of Wildlife staff at 7 p.m. Dec. 19.

Come meet the center’s photo contest participants and enjoy their photographs that capture the beauty and majesty of wildlife and wild places. Doors open at 7 p.m. and refreshments will include a variety of homemade cookies and candies, enjoyed with a mug of hot chocolate or flavored coffee.

At 7:15 p.m., participants will settle in for a lecture presented by Nina Harfmann and Tim Daniel, staff photographer, for the Ohio Division of Wildlife. Join them as they recount their adventures in the field. Admission for this seasonal celebration is $5 for BNC members and $10 for non-members (cash or check).

All proceeds from this event and the sale of the photographs will support BNC’s own wildlife research projects.

Souper Soups program planned

TROY — The Miami County Park District will hold its Souper Soups program from 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy.

Join park district health and wellness specialist to learn how to make delicious, healthy and gluten-free soups that can be enjoyed now or frozen for later.

Class minimum three and maximum six. Pre-registration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

YMCA offers youth sports leagues

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is taking registrations for upcoming sports leagues at the Piqua and Robinson branches. These eight week leagues begin on February 7th and 8th.

YMCA youth sports are designed for children with all skill levels. Games will use a competitive format, including progressive rules enforcement and scoring while maintaining fair play for all participants.

Piqua Branch leagues

• 3-4 and 5-6-year-old soccer — Saturday late morning and afternoons

• 7-9 and 10-12-year-old soccer — Late Saturday afternoons

Robinson Branch leagues

• Kindergarten boys/girls basketball — Friday evenings

• Third and fourth grade boys/girls basketball — Saturday mornings

• First through fourth grade boys/girls floor hockey – Saturday mornings (Begins Feb. 22)

• 4-5-year-old boys/girls basketball – Saturday afternoons

Troy Junior Basketball at Robinson Branch

• First and second grade boys/girls basketball – Sundays beginning Jan. 5, registration by Dec. 22

Registrations are currently being accepted at both branches or over the phone through Jan. 19. For more information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

Indoor soccer set at Rec

TROY — The Troy Rec indoor soccer sign-ups for Pre-k through second grade will run through Dec. 20.

Stop by the Re, 11 N. Market S., Monday-Thursday, between 4-7 p.m. to sign up. Last day for sign-ups for first/sec0nd grade is Dec. 20 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Registration is $35 and includes a team t-shirt. Visit www.troyrec.com

The Rec – Home

The Troy Rec is a 501c3 non-profit formed in 1941 located in a historic building in downtown Troy. The Rec provides a supervised fun location for local teens to come after school.

www.troyrec.com

for registration form or call 937.339.1923 for questions.