Community Calendar

Today

• CHAMBER CONCERT: A Drawing Room Chamber Concert will be offered at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. This will be a free holiday concert at Hayner of seasonal favorites featuring some of Ohio’s most talented singers and instrumentalists. Learn more at TroyHayner.org.

• BIRD COUNT: Come join the Brukner Nature Center staff and Bird Club members from 9 a.m. to noon for a morning hike as they conduct the annual survey of birds found at BNC. This data provides valuable information on population trends, enabling them to better manage the nature preserve. Meet at 9 a.m. in the Interpretive Building, divide into groups and head out onto the trails. Participants will meet back at the center for a hot lunch and to tally results. Bring a dish to share for lunch — soup and coffee provided. Register by calling 698-6493, in case of changes due to inclement weather.

• STORY HOUR: Children ages 4-5 and their caregivers are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer games at 9:30 a.m.; line dancing at 10 a.m; be a meal site at 11 a.m.; and Parkinson’s Support at 1 p.m.

• KIWANIS: Kathy Booher of Parents as Partners will speak at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting, which will be held at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• SUPPORT GROUP: The Miami-Shelby Ostomy Support Group will meet for a holiday lunch at 11 a.m. at Cracker Barrel in Piqua. The Ostomy Support Group’s meetings usually are held the first Wednesday of each month in the lower level conference rooms at Upper Valley Medical Center. Programs provide information and support to ostomates and their families. The luncheon will be held in place of a December meeting. Those interested in attending the lunch are asked to contact Robin Medrano at 440-4706.

Thursday

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County will offer its Caregiver Connection program from 2-3 p.m. at Upper Room Worship Center, 648 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• BUDDY READING: The Milton-Union Public Library is offering Buddy Reading at 6:30 p.m. through the end of the school year. An adult or high school student will be available to help your student practice reading. Children must be registered by the Friday before the Monday program. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• COOKBOOK CLUB: Join the Milton-Union Public Library’s Cookbook Club at 6 p.m. to share dishes from the cookbook “Half Baked Harvest,” by Tieghan Gerard. Pick up a copy at the library. Registration is required. Contact the library at 937-698-5515 or visit mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors will have a board meeting, carry-in and bingo followed by hoop fitness at 2:30 p.m.

• SHREDDED CHICKEN: A shredded creamed chicken sandwich is on the menu at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $5 and serving begins at 6 p.m. Challenge yourself to Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• NIGHT TREE: The Miami County Park District will hold its Night Tree program from 6-8 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Participants will gather in the barn and help to make ornaments. Afterwards, head outside to decorate the tree for the woodland animals. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Friday

• TEEN TIME: Teens 12 and up are invited to enjoy pizza and hang out with friends from 3-4 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m.; be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• PORK CHOPS: Grilled pork chops, salad, baked potato and dessert will be offered at 6 p.m. for $8 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

Friday-Sunday

• HOLIDAY LIGHTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Holiday Lights at Lost Creek Reserve on weekends through Dec. 29. The Holiday Lights will be on display on Fridays and Saturdays from 6-10 p.m. and Sundays from 6-9 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2645 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Be transported into a winter wonderland filled with over 50 light displays (over 30 animated). The 1.25-mile driving tour takes you through the woods, down charming farm lanes and past the historic Knoop Homestead aglow with lights. Make this enchanted experience part of your holiday traditions. Fee $10 per car and $30 for small passenger vans — cash only. For more information, visit MiamiCountyParks.com.

Saturday

• PARTY FOR ANIMALS: Join Brukner Nature Center staff and volunteers for its annual Winter Party for the Wildlife from 2-4 p.m. More than 50 wildlife ambassadors worked hard this year to educate thousands of people. From 2-3 p.m., participants will gather for refreshments and games, make a treat for your wild friends and visit with wildlife ambassadors. From 3-4 p.m., join them for a winter adventure along BNC’s trails. Admission is a gift from the online wish list at bruknernaturecenter.com or take a tag from the “Wishes for Wildlife” tree located in the main entrance of the Interpretive Building.

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with french fries, baked beans and applesauce for $10 from 5-7 p.m.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will dine out at Harrison’s at 4:30 p.m. and return to the center of Euchre at 6:30 p.m.

• SEW CRAFTY: Join the “That’s Sew Crafty” craft group at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 1 p.m. to create Christmas cards, just in time to get them in the mail. No experience necessary as cards are pre-planned with easy to follow directions. All supplies provided. For adults. Children may attend to help adults with craft or coloring will be available. Call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, for more information. No registration needed.

• DADDY & ME: The Miami County Park District will hold its “Daddy and Me” program from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Children ages 3-12 years and dad, grandpa or other adult are invited to join a park district naturalist to make cards and gifts for someone special. Bring your enthusiasm and sense of fun for this annual tradition. Supplies are provided as wells as hot chocolate and cookies. Please register for this event so enough materials can be purchased. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BRUNCH WITH SANTA: Troy Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center will host its first Brunch with Santa from 10 a.m. to noon in the main dining room on the Troy Rehab campus, 512 Crescent Drive, Troy. Children ages 10 and under from the community are invited for brunch and pictures with Santa. The event is free.

• TAKE A TOUR: Take a self-guided tour of Milton-Union Public Library’s updated Children’s Room, made possible by a donation from the Jo Ann Osborne Estate, from 2-4:30 p.m. Be part of the ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• OPEN HOUSE: The Milton-Union Public Library will offer a “Season of Giving” annual holiday open house from 2-4:30 p.m.Bring the family for photos with Santa Claus, holiday treats, and crafts. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CRAFT: Craft + Connect: Gnomes will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Make a cute, no-sew holiday gnome. Limit 12 adults/teens. Pre-register at 773-6753.

• CRAFT: Craft + Connect: Wreaths will be offered from 1-3 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Create am easy holiday wreath using evergreen cuttings. Limit 12 adults/teens. Pre-register at 773-6753.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Help save lives this holiday season by donating at the Ginghamsburg Church community blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon in the South Campus Chapel, 7695 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the blood donor winter scarf. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• MINDFULNESS IN MOTION: The Miami County Park District will hold its Mindfulness in Motion program from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is designed to be an adult intro to meditation and mindfulness strategies. We will practice mindfulness by taking short to medium length nature hikes along with meditation. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Sunday

• HOLIDAY CONCERT: A free holiday concert with the Dianne Coble Ensemble will be at 2 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Serving will be from 8-11 a.m.

• VIEW FROM THE VISTA: Come discover Brukner Nature Center’s vista bird life and join members of the BNC Bird Club from 2-4 p.m. as you learn to identify our feathered friends. All levels of birders welcome.

• DOG SOCIAL: The Miami County Park District will hold its dog social “Santa Clause Dogs” from 1-3 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Rout 41, east of Troy. If your dog is nice and plays well with others, bring them to the park to take part in the “Santa Clause Dogs” program. Remember owners are responsible for their dogs — please clean up after your pet. Meet at the park entrance. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CAROLS AND CLASSICS: A free indoor concert and carol sing will be offered at 7 p.m. at Piqua Baptist Church, 1402 W. High St., Piqua., presented by Tippecanoe Community Band. Plenty of free parking and handicapped accessibility at north entrance. For more information, call 335-1178.

Monday

• OPEN HOUSE: A retirement open house for Pam Schaffer, who has worked more than 33 years at J.R. Clarke Public Library will be from 6-8 p.m. at the library.

Schaffer has served in a variety of positions and will be retiring as the library’s cataloger.

• BOARD MEETING: The Milton-Union School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the board of education conference room.

• BUDDY READING: The Milton-Union Public Library is offering Buddy Reading at 6:30 p.m. through the end of the school year. An adult or high school student will be available to help your student practice reading. Children must be registered by the Friday before the Monday program. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• NEEDLE IT: The Tipp City Seniors will offer its Needle It Group at 9:30 a.m.; strength class at 10:45 a.m.; will be a meal site at 11 a.m.; Bridge at 12:30 p.m.; and Mah Jong will be at 1 p.m.

• SPAGHETTI: Spaghetti and Texas toast will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for just $5.

• MEETING: The Miami County Educational Service Center Governing Board will meet at 5:15 p.m. at 213 S. Wenrick St., Covington.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Give blood during the season of giving at the Covington Eagles community blood drive from 1-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 715 E.Broadway St., Covington. Everyone who registers to donate can bundle up in the free blood donor winter scarf. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Dec. 17

• TEEN PARTY: Teens ages 12 and up will decorate Christmas cookies and hang out with friends at 3 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Contact 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information. No registration required.

• TRUSTEES MEETING: The Milton-Union Public Library Board of Trustees will hold a meeting at 7 p.m. Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots will be held from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library for babies and toddlers to enjoy songs, reading stories, playing, and learning together with their caregiver. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m. and Young at Art at 1 p.m.

• PUPPETS: A holiday puppet show will be offered at 7 p.m. in the Children’s Department of the Piqua Public Library. Free tickets available in the Children’s Department.

• FREE DINNER: Fletcher United Methodist Church, 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher, will hold a free community Christmas dinner from 5-7 p.m. God’s Grocery, a free food pantry, will also be open from 5-7 p.m.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be hosting a quarter auction starting at 7 p.m. The proceeds will benefit the Laura Lions Club. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food will be offered from 6-8 p.m.

Dec. 18

• STORY HOUR: Children ages 4-5 and their caregivers are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• TWEEN PROGRAM: Crafts, games and fun are just part of the plan for 5-6 p.m. for tweens ages 8-12 at the Milton-Union Public Library. All supplies are provided and no registration is necessary. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will be a meal site at 11 a.m. and offer the movie “A Christmas Story” at 12:30 p.m.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis meeting will be an open business meeting at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

Dec. 19

• WINTER SOLSTICE EVENT: Join Brukner Nature Center staff and volunteers for this season’s event “Wildlife & Wild Places” featuring BNC’s photo contest exhibit and presentation by Ohio Division of Wildlife staff at 7 p.m. Come meet the center’s photo contest participants and enjoy their photographs that capture the beauty and majesty of wildlife and wild places. Doors open at 7 p.m. and refreshments will include a variety of homemade cookies and candies, enjoyed with a mug of hot chocolate or flavored coffee. At 7:15 p.m., participants will settle in for a lecture presented by Nina Harfmann and Tim Daniel, staff photographer, for the Ohio Division of Wildlife. Join them as they recount their adventures in the field. Admission for this seasonal celebration is $5 for BNC members and $10 for non-members (cash or check). All proceeds from this event and the sale of the photographs will support BNC’s own wildlife research projects.

• BINGO FOR BOOKS: Adults will enjoy snacks, music, and bingo at 6 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Call 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• BUDDY READING: The Milton-Union Public Library is offering Buddy Reading at 6:30 p.m. through the end of the school year. An adult or high school student will be available to help your student practice reading. Children must be registered by the Friday before the Monday program. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• BOOK CLUB: The Milton-Union Public Library’s Adult Fiction Book Club will meet at noon to discuss “Candlelight Christmas,” by Susan Wiggs. Visit the library to pick up a copy and join in the fun. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors will offer blood pressure checks at 10 a.m., followed by a boxed lunch and music by Spittin’ Image. Hoop fitness will be at 2:30 p.m.

• SOUPER SOUPS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Souper Soups program from 6-7:30 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join park district health and wellness specialist to learn how to make delicious, healthy and gluten-free soups that can be enjoyed now or frozen for later. Class minimum three and maximum six. Pre-registration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• DATE NIGHT: The Miami County Park District will hold a “Sweethearts’ Stroll” as part of their Date Night series from 6-9 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2645 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Make time for your significant other and mark your calendar for our December’s Date Night. Take your sweetheart on a stroll along the woods and down charming farm lanes aglow with holiday lights. After the hike, warm up in the cabin with some hot chocolate and holiday goodies. Adults age 18 and up. Program fee $5. Pre-registration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Give blood during the season of giving at the Bradford High School community blood drive from 3-6:30 p.m. in the auditorium, 750 Railroad Ave., Bradford. The blood drive is open to all eligible students, faculty, staff, parents and community members. Everyone who registers to donate can bundle up in the free blood donor winter scarf. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• HAM AND CHEESE: Enjoy a grilled ham and cheese sandwich at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5. Euchre starts at 7 p.m., try your luck for $5.

Dec. 20-22

• HOLIDAY LIGHTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Holiday Lights at Lost Creek Reserve on weekends through Dec. 29. The Holiday Lights will be on display on Fridays and Saturdays from 6-10 p.m. and Sundays from 6-9 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2645 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Be transported into a winter wonderland filled with over 50 light displays (over 30 animated). The 1.25-mile driving tour takes you through the woods, down charming farm lanes and past the historic Knoop Homestead aglow with lights. Make this enchanted experience part of your holiday traditions. Fee $10 per car and $30 for small passenger vans — cash only. For more information, visit MiamiCountyParks.com.

Dec. 20

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m.; be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Give blood during the season of giving at the Voss Honda Tipp City community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 155 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City. Everyone who registers to donate can bundle up in the free blood donor winter scarf. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Give blood during the season of giving at the city of Piqua community blood drive from 1-4 p.m. in the Piqua City Building Commission Chambers, 201 W. Water St. Everyone who registers to donate can bundle up in the free blood donor winter scarf. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• LASAGNA: Lasagna, garlic bread and salad is on the menu at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings cost $8 and begin at 6 p.m. Test your knowledge and stay for trivia at 7 p.m.

