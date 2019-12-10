Piqua police reports highlights

The Piqua Police Department can be contacted at (937) 778-2027. Residents can also anonymously provide the Piqua Police Department with information via the Crime Stoppers Line by calling 937-615-TIPS (8477). To submit a tip anonymously online, visit the city’s website at piquaoh.org.

PIQUA — The following information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

ASSAULT: There was a report of an assault at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 6 on the 400 block of North College Street.

GUN MISSING: A male subject reported losing a revolver sometime between Dec. 4-6.

ILLEGAL DUMPING: A complainant reported seeing a black male in a newer model dark blue Honda Accord throw a tire out near the train tracks near Garbry Road at 12:25 p.m. on Dec. 6. An officer responded and located the tire west of the tracks. Sanitation was advised. No other information on the suspect vehicle was available.

TRESPASSING: An officer responded to a call referencing a male subject coming to a residence and verbally arguing at 4 p.m. on Dec. 6 on the 1000 block of Hancock Street. The male was located and trespassed from the property.

There was a report of a female subject at Kroger at 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 6 after having been trespassed from the store. She was located, but she advised the warning was several years old, and she had since been permitted to return. The trespassing warning was reinstated, and she left without incident.

A complainant advised of an elderly female walking a dog telling inappropriate jokes to customers at the Marathon gas station on Water Street and they wanted her trespassed at 1:50 p.m. on Dec. 8. The female subject was located and trespassed from business.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A subject reported a known suspect damaging a window at a residence at 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 6 on the 900 block of Marlboro Avenue. Ryan J. Monnier, 33, of Piqua, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging in connection with this incident.

There was a report of a vehicle window damaged sometime between Dec. 5-7 on the 900 block of South Street. It is unknown exactly when it occurred. An officer was unable to determine how the window was broken.

An officer was dispatched to a criminal damage complaint in reference to a Chevrolet Trailblazer having the rear window damaged. It was reported at 6:55 p.m. on Dec. 7 on the 800 block of South Street. No known suspects at this time.

MAKING FALSE ALARMS: Police responded to a call referencing a vehicle being shot at approximately 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 6 on the 1700 block of Broadway Drive. After further investigating, it was determined a group of juvenile males were trying to have a physical fight with another group of juvenile males, and no shots were fired. One male juvenile was charged with disorderly conduct and making false alarms.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: There was a report of an intoxicated male subject running and lying down on the sidewalk at 11:50 p.m. on Dec. 6 on the 100 block of North College Street. He was a few houses away from his residence. He was taken home to his wife and warned with disorderly conduct.

There was a subject reportedly banging on a neighbor’s door at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Dec. 7 on the 1200 block of Forest Avenue. The male subject was located at his own residence and warned for disorderly conduct.

Police were dispatched to a report of a robbery in progress in reference to a male attempting to rob another male at 3 a.m. on Dec. 8 in the area of Broadway and Camp streets. After contact was made with both subjects, they were found to be intoxicated and engaged in a physical confrontation over money. Both were charged with disorderly conduct. Brandon E. Miller, 26, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident. Ivan S. Whisler, 18, of Clayton, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct and minor misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

OVI: A complainant followed the suspect vehicle after observing it make several traffic violations, including going over a curb and on and off the road for approximately 165 feet, at 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 7 near the Upper Valley Career Center. An officer observed a traffic violation once behind the vehicle and stopped it. A female driver was found to be impaired. Case is pending lab results for urine test.

BURGLARY: Police responded to a call referencing a burglary in progress at 10:35 p.m. on Dec. 7 on the 800 block of Brook Street. Witness stated a male subject ran out of the back of the residence dropping items. Items were located, but suspect could not be found. No known information of the identity of the suspect.

THEFT: Walmart reported a theft and the suspect left in an unknown direction at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 8.

Victim reported a power saw stolen from her garage at 2:20 p.m. on Dec. 8 on the 900 block of Wilson Avenue.

There was a theft complaint at the Marathon gas station on Water Street in reference to a white male stealing a bag of Chex Mix at approximately 7:10 p.m. on Dec. 8.