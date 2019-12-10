Area briefs

Trees can be recycled

TROY — The Miami County Transfer Station is accepting Christmas trees for recycling free at their facility located at 2200 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. Trees will be accepted from Dec. 26 through Jan. 31 during the hours at 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, and from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

Class registration to begin

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA will begin taking registrations for Winter I Session classes on Dec. 16 for members and Dec. 19 for non-members. Classes will begin Jan. 6 and last for seven weeks. This session includes many recreation and fitness options such as swim lessons, group exercise, gymnastics, youth sports and more.

The Y will be taking online registrations at its website www.miamicountyymca.net. To do so, a participant must first register his or her email at the main desk. They can then go online, log in and register for their chosen classes. Registrations will also still be accepted at the desks and over the phone. For more information, call Donn Craig at 440-9622 or visit www.miamicountyymca.net.

Winter camp offered

TROY — Sign you child up to join Miss June for a special one day winter program on Monday, Dec. 23 at Brukner Nature Center. “Winter Adventure” camp is for preschoolers ages 3-5 years old (must be potty-trained and not in kindergarten).

Participants will bundle up and head outdoors to explore. Half day, from 9: a.m. to noon, is j$15 for BNC members or $20 for non-members (cash or check).

Deadline for registration and payment is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dece. 18.