Miami County Commissioner to run for re-election

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Commissioner Greg Simmons announced Tuesday he will be seeking re-election in 2020.

Simmons, a Republican, was elected to his first four-year term in November 2016. He is currently the president of the Board of Miami County Commissioners.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve as one of your Miami County Commissioners,” Simmons said in a statement. “I will continue to advocate for viable partnerships within our county and state. I would like to see current and future projects to fruition. Good fiscal management is more important now than ever before. Taxpayers want county government to be held accountable for how our tax dollars are used. I would like to address these issues and any other concerning issues and also continue to make Miami County even better.”

During the commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, they opened bids for the Croft Mill Road Bridge replacement project, receiving four bids for the project. The lowest bid for the project was Brumbaugh Construction, Inc. of Arcanum at approximately $1,109,943. The other bids were from R.G. Zachrich Construction Inc. of Defiance for approximately $1,143,094; the Ohio Bridge Corporation operating as U.S. Bridge of Cambridge for approximately $1,165,880; and R.B. Jergens of Vandalia for approximately $1,188,800.

The Croft Mill Road Bridge No. 0.37 is an existing painted steel truss bridge that will be replaced with a galvanized steel truss bridge. The commissioners have not yet awarded this project.

Miami County Engineer Paul Huelskamp said in a meeting in July that his department was able to secure additional funding for the Croft Mill Road Bridge replacement project, making the project 100 percent federally funded. The project was previously funded by 80 percent federal funds and 20 percent local funds, but the engineer’s office was able to get the state to fund the 20 percent of local funds with its annual budget. The engineer’s estimate for the project was approximately $1,298,564.

Also during their meeting, the commissioners approved the following purchases:

• Two computers, two graphics cards, two Samsung monitors, and associated cables for the new security desks at the Miami County Safety Building and the Miami County Courthouse from SHI of Somerset, N.J. The total cost is not to exceed approximately $2,988.

• Eleven HP ProDesk 400 G6 computers and 11 Microsoft Office standard 2019 licenses on behalf of Miami County Job and Family Services from SHI at a cost not to exceed approximately $10,713 in order to replace outdated equipment.

• Six Planar LED 24-inch monitors and two Fujitsu document scanners on behalf of Job and Family Services from SHI at a cost not exceed approximately $2,684 in order to replace outdated equipment.

• Two Planar LED 24-inch monitors and three Fujitsu document scanners on behalf of Job and Family Services’s Miami County Child Support Enforcement Agency from SHI at a cost not exceed approximately $2,930 in order to replace outdated equipment.

• Five Surface Pro 5’s on behalf of Job and Family Services from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services at a cost not to exceed $8,500.

The commissioners also authorized contract negotiations with App Architecture of Englewood to provide professional design and engineering services for an office space assessment at Job and Family Services.

The commissioners ended their meeting by going into executive session to discuss personnel.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com.

