Local entities collecting holiday donations

MIAMI COUNTY — With the holiday season upon us, several local businesses and departments will be collecting donations through the month of December.

Shoe Sensation in Piqua, located at 1264 E. Ash St., will host its fourth annual “Socks For Troops” fundraiser, during which the store is collecting socks for active duty military or local veterans.

Military-approved socks are available for purchase in store, and customers will receive 20 percent off the socks donated. Customers are also able to bring in new socks to be donated.

The “Socks For Troops” fundraiser will run through Dec. 31, 2019.

The Piqua City Schools Transportation Department is accepting the donation of hats, gloves and socks for the second year in a row.

According to PCS transportation director Beth Cain, it was bus driver Todd Wion who came up with the idea and presented it to the transportation board, which readily accepted.

“We are collecting these things and when bus drivers see children in need, they give them out,” Cain said.

Items may be dropped off to the PCS Transportation Department, located behind the high school at 1 Tomahawk Trail, Suite 12A. Donations will be accepted throughout the winter season.

In conjunction with these efforts, the Piqua Chamber of Commerce will serve as a donation drop-off location for winter items, such as hats, gloves, scarves and coats, which will be then be transferred to transportation department.

The Piqua Chamber is located at 326 N. Main St. and is open Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The chamber will be accepting donations through Dec. 20.

The Troy-Miami County Public Library is also both collecting and offering winter hats, gloves and scarves. “The Giving Tree” is currently stocked and those in need are encouraged to visit. Donations of new or gently used items will be accepted at the library through the season.

By Aimee Hancock Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

