Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Dec. 3

TRESPASSING: A deputy responded to the 1200 block of Maple Street, Troy, for a suspicious vehicle, a black Volkswagen Jetta, parked in the driveway. The deputy observed a male subject asleep in the driver’s seat. The subject was identified as Stephen Noble. After further investigation, Noble said he had been staying with friends and did not have a place to stay last night and was homeless. He was advised if he chose to sleep in his vehicle he needed to do it on public property and was trespassed from the property.

Dec. 4

CIVIL ISSUE: A deputy responded to a residence in the 7400 block of Marlin Road, Newton Twp. The reporting party said 25 feet of their water shed had been damaged by a neighbor installing tile. They requested a report to document the issue.

STOLEN VEHICLE: A deputy was northbound on County Road 25-A on patrol. A male subject flagged the deputy down and advised there was a vehicle in the ditch line in the southeast corner of Peterson Road and County Road 25-A. The vehicle was later found to be stolen from Greenville.

JUVENILE ISSUE: A deputy was dispatched to the 6900 block of Palmer Road, Bethel Twp. in reference to an unruly juvenile complaint. After further investigation, it was found the juvenile had ran away from home during the night. The juvenile male is possibly in the Columbus area with his grandmother. The deputy spoke with the grandmother over the phone. She was not forthcoming, but did say she knew the male juvenile was safe. She then disconnected the phone line. Columbus Police responded to the grandmother’s residence, but was unable to make contact. The juvenile was entered into LEADS as missing and a BOLO was sent out to adjacent counties as well as the Columbus area. This case is pending further investigation.

ROAD RAGE: A deputy was dispatched to a reckless operation complaint. Due to the circumstances, the deputy called the female victim to get the details from her. She stated that a vehicle passed her heading eastbound on State Route 571, Tipp City. While passing her, she turned her high beam lights off. However, when he got three to four car lengths ahead of her, she turned her high beam lights back on. Due to this fact, a male in a dark colored Buick Encore stopped in the middle of the road, asked her what her problem was, told her that he should kick her teeth in, and then returned to his vehicle and went southbound on I-75. Upon running the license plate she provided through LEADS, it did not come back to a vehicle matching the same description as the vehicle involved. Due to this fact and the fact that no direct threat was made in the altercation, nothing is being pursued at this time.

Dec. 6

TRESPASSING: A deputy was dispatched to the Piqua Country Club on a report of a moped trespassing on the property. The juvenile rider was located and spoken with. His parents were also spoken with, and will handle discipline on their own. No charges filed by the reporting party.

ROBBERY: A deputy was dispatched to the are of West Peterson and Piqua-Troy Road, Piqua, in reference to a possible assault. After further investigation, Phillip Howard was charged with felonious assault and aggravated robbery. A warrant was requested for Phillips’ arrest.

DRUGS: A deputy stopped to talk with a person walking on Eldean Road near County Road 25-A. The deputy asked the male for his name and information to which he volunteered. The deputy found the male had an active warrant for his arrest within the pickup radius. The male was subsequently arrested and incarcerated at the Miami County Jail. After the deputy completed the transport, the deputy checked the back seat and found suspected drugs on the floor board under the partition. The arrestee was later questioned and he admitted they were his drugs, meth and fentanyl. Drug possession charges and obstructing official business charges were filed.

Dec. 7

HIT SKIP: A deputy responded to the intersection of State Route 721 and State Route 36, Newberry Twp., on a report of a hit skip accident. Case pending.

OVI, CHILD ENDANGERING: A deputy was dispatched to the 6100 block of Petzoldt Drive, Monroe Twp., on a suspicious priority. Katy Painter was subsequently arrested and charged for felonious assault, OVI, reckless operation, child endangerment, and criminal damaging. Painter was incarcerated into the Miami County Jail.

Dec. 8

NEIGHBOR ISSUE: A deputy responded to the 4700 block of Rosedale Avenue, Monroe Twp. in reference to a neighbor complaint of leaves blowing from a neighbor’s yard. Case closed.

PROPERTY DAMAGE: A deputy responded to the 1900 block of State Route 589, Casstown, on a report of shots fired where a vehicle and building had been damaged. Four subjects were identified on Burton Road and admitted to target shooting toward the area of the damaged property. The owner of the property advised he would like to work out the repairs to his truck with the subjects and did not want to pursue charges.

Dec. 9

PROPERTY FOUND: The Clark County Sheriffs office was called to 2361 Dayton Lakeview Rd. The listed trailer was in a large yard behind an apartment complex at the address. They asked a Miami County deputy to contact the owner on Palmer Road, Bethel Twp. to see why it was there. The owner and the deputy walked outside and he found his trailer was missing. He described the trailer as a white box trailer. Tire tracks in his neighbors yard lead from the road to victim’s property. The victim followed the deputy to pick up the trailer.