Restaurant inspections

Provided by the Miami County Public Health Department

Dec. 5

• Caldwell House, 2900 Corporate Drive, Troy — The following non-food contact surfaces were observed in disrepair making them unable to be easily cleaned: 1. The first double-door reach-in cooler door handle 2. The second single-door reach-in cooler door handle 3. Multiple cabinet doors 4. Multiple drawers. Ensure cabinets and drawer surfaces are repaired (smooth, easily-cleanable and non-absorbent). Also, replace the reach-in cooler door handles.

The three-compartment sink and tables leading to and from the hot water sanitizing warewashing machine were observed not properly sealed to the adjacent walls. Seal.

The first double-door reach-in cooler was observed with door gaskets in disrepair. Replace.

The hot water sanitizing warewashing machine temperature measuring device was observed reading 172° F while the final rinse temperature was observed at 176° F. Have the temperature measuring device calibrated or unit repaired to ensure final rinse temperature is 180° F (reading) or 160° F (plate surface temperature).

Repeat: Multiple interior and exterior surfaces of drawers and cabinets were observed with food debris build-up. Remove items and clean.

Dec. 6

• Subway, 15 S. Dorset Road, Troy — Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Containers of tuna on the drive-thru prep line and then in the walk-in cooler were observed holding between 45° F and 50° F. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the PIC placed the containers of tuna in the reach-in freezer.

Repeat: The lid storage containers on the bottom shelf of the prep table were observed with food debris build-up.

Repeat: The following non-food contact surfaces were observed with food or dust debris build-up: 1. The shelving unit above the drive-thru prep cold-holding unit 2. The back reach-in freezer 3. The dry good shelving unit adjacent to the back door 4. The internal and external surfaces of the bread proofer.

Critical: The bubbler system in the dining room beverage area was observed without a backflow preventer.

Repeat: Floors under pieces of equipment were observed with food debris build-up. Ensure floors under sinks, shelving units and other pieces of equipment are cleaned.

Inspections provided by the Piqua Health Department

Nov 18

• Comfort Inn, 987 E. Ash St. Piqua — Observed boxes of chips stored in restroom. Keep food away from possible source of contamination. Provide soap at the hand sink so hands can be washed as needed.

• Three Joe’s Pizzeria, 414 W. Water St., Piqua. The lid on the pizza prep unit is damaged. Repair/replace. Food equipment put away wet. Allow to completely air dry before nesting. Be sure to separate raw meats from food not cooked to as high of temperature. Foods cooked to highest temp on bottom, lowest temp on top. Remember to wash in use utensils every four hours of constant use, i.e., pizza cutters.

• Lighthouse Café, 213 N. Main St., Piqua — Food employee emptied trash and only used hand sanitizer after. Must wash hands with soap and water before going back to food handling. Raw beef stored about potatoes in back refrigerator. Keep raw meat below items not cook to as high temperature. Vegetable soup and chili at 46 degrees. Product made yesterday. Cooling did not occur fast enough. Discard. The cutting boards need cleaning. The fans need to be cleaned. The floors and ceilings need to be cleaned.