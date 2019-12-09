Troy BOE finalizes $98M bond issue

TROY — On Monday, Troy City Schools took the final step to place a bond issue on the March 17, 2020 ballot to build new elementary schools.

The board approved the resolution to proceed with the bond issue and tax levy in the amount of $98,688,238 for the purpose of of raising funds to build three new elementary schools to house grades Pre-Kindergarten through fourth grades and a new fifth- and sixth-grade middle school. The funds also include new furnishings, equipment, technology and site improvements.

“We are on the ballot,” said President Doug Trostle following the unanimous vote.

Earlier this fall, the OFCC increased its state share of funding to 42 percent of the $98.6 million project. The bond issue will be for 37 years and includes 0.5-mill dedicated to maintenance of the facilities. The current interest rate for the bonds is 4.25 percent.

The cost of the bond issue for a homeowner of a $100,000 home is $248.52 per year or $20.71 a month.

The district will have an information session regarding the new schools plan at Forest Elementary at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.

Board member Sue Borchers questioned the ballot language and asked if the wording regarding new Pre-K-6th buildings could be broken up in the the district’s planned three new elementary buildings and one new fifth- and sixth-grade middle school. Treasurer Jeff Price said the ballot language could not change and was established by the Ohio Revised Code.

The district’s plan is to build three new Pre-K through fourth grade buildings at the current locations of Cookson and the new location for Concord Elementary and a new site in the southern area of the district. A middle school would be located at the current Hook Elementary site and would house fifth and sixth grades. Hook and Cookson sites have city park land to expand its footprint.

The funds also include funds to abate and demolish Concord, Cookson, Forest, Heywood, Hook and Van Cleve elementary schools. The district has not yet determined what, if any, buildings will be sold or re-purposed.

The district recently purchased 19 acres to build a Pre-K-fourth grade building on State Route 718. The property is located at 2811 W. State Route 718 and the purchase price is $375,000. The property owner is Patty Harshbarger.

The property will replace the current Concord Elementary School, which just commemorated its 100th anniversary on its site. The district continues to review property sites for an additional Pre-K through fourth grade building in the southern area of the district.

Prior to adjournment, Trostle said the board may meet before the end of the calendar year to discuss possible land acquisition.

In other news:

• Vice-president of the board, Tom Kleptz, reported the athletics committee recentmy met and discussed student athlete GPA. Kleptz said the high school administration provided data and less than 20 student-athletes had 2.0 or lower GPA. Kleptz said they are working on ways to help those students keep up their grades and how coaches can track their progress. Kleptz said he was impressed with the number of student-athletes who had high GPAs.

• The district approved to purchase three 72-passenger school buses from Ohio CAT, which submitted the lowest bid through the Southwest Ohio Purchasing Council. Price said the district has experienced multiple issues with its recent acquisition of Cardinal Bluebird diesel buses.

• The board approved an overnight/extended student trip for the varsity wrestling team to travel to Union, Ky. on Dec. 14.

• The board approved an overnight/extended student trip for the Troy Pop Rocks for the following locations: Illinois University, Jan. 11; Pitt University, Jan. 17-18; Georgia Tech, Jan. 24.-25; Duke University, Feb. 21-22; Butler University, Feb. 29; and Tennessee University, March 6-7.

• The board approved the request to approve the varsity baseball team’s spring break trip to Emerson, Ga., on April 5-9.

• The board tapped Tom Kleptz as president pro tem for the January 2020 annual organization meeting of the board. The board will meet Jan. 13 at 5:30 p.m. at the board office. The board will then establish its dates, time and place for the 2020 year.

• Forest Elementary students attended the meeting to share their music, physical education and art achievements. Principal Paul Hoelbein said Forest Elementary has honored the building’s counselor, the late Soraya Rivadeneira, who passed away in a car accident in August. Hoelbein said students and staff made tribute T-shirts and created a “butterfly wall” in her memory, which her family saw last month. They are also planning to install a memorial bench at the school. The Forest Elementary scholarship will also bear her name as well.

Hoelbein also shared the school’s PTO fundraiser “Mumkins” has been a success. The school sold 1,200 mum and pumpkin plants last fall.

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com © 2019 Miami Valley Today; all rights reserved.

