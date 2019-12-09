Middletown man found with gun at Fricker’s

TROY — A Middletown man with two outstanding warrants was arrested at the Troy Fricker’s by Troy Police Department at Sunday evening and charged with carrying a weapon inside a liquor establishment.

Sam Cupp, 19, was arraigned on first-degree misdemeanor carrying concealed weapon, third-degree felony having a weapon under disability and third-degree felony illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor permit premises in Miami County Municipal Court on Monday. His bond was set for $25,000 on all charges.

According to Capt. Shawn McKinney, Fricker’s employees overheard Cupp state “I’m not going to get beat up” and brandished the weapon in his waistband. Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. and patted Cupp down and found a .38 caliber hand gun with a loaded magazine, but an empty chamber, in the back hip area on Cupp’s person. Cupp also had outstanding warrants for carrying concealed weapon, failure to appear for a theft charge and domestic violence.

Cupp is also labeled as an “armed and dangerous with violent tenancies” subject.

In other news:

• Troy Police responded to the Waffle House restaurant on Archer Drive around 4:40 a.m. Saturday morning on a robbery report. Officers located a group of four male subjects and discovered an adult male and a 15-year-old male juvenile accused one another of making the false report “as a joke.” Officers called the phone number that made the phone call to the Miami County Communication Center and it was in the juvenile’s possession when it rang.

Officers charged Sami Abdalla Yousef, 20, of Columbus, with misdemeanor inducing panic. He was arraigned on the charge and bond was set for $10,000 with 10 percent cash or surety. He posted bond for the charge in Miami County Municipal Court on Monday.

The juvenile was also charged with inducing panic and incarcerated at West Central Juvenile Detention Center. The group said they were visiting friends in the Troy area.

• A 17-year-old male juvenile from Piqua was incarcerated for carrying a concealed weapon and unruly in the area of South Dorset and Sussex on Saturday night. While at the scene, three females fled from the home, which apparently was hosting a party inside the house, in the 1500 block of Sussex.

The male juvenile claimed he found the .40 caliber pistol in an alley in Piqua.

He refused to answer questions from officers on why he didn’t report finding the gun or other inquiries. He was incarcerated at West Central Juvenile Court.

