Area businesses report break-ins

MIAMI COUNTY — Police are investigating break-ins and thefts at local businesses, including two cell phone stores, that may or may not be related.

The T-Mobile store, located at 1272 E. Ash St., and Rent-A-Center, located at 1280 E. Ash St., both in Piqua, were broken into early Friday morning at approximately 2:30 a.m., according to the Piqua Police Department.

Deputy Chief Marty Grove of the Piqua Police Department said the suspects broke into the businesses by throwing a rock through the front windows. The T-Mobile store is compiling a list of the merchandise that was stolen, including cell phones and accessories. Nothing was reported stolen at Rent-A-Center, but “several items (were) thrown about inside” the Rent-A-Center, according to Piqua police reports.

The Boost Mobile store, located at 1460 W. Main St., Troy, also was broken into at 2:55 a.m. Friday morning. According to Troy Police Department Capt. Shawn McKinney, phones on the display were stolen from the store.

McKinney said the culprits were only in the store for 30 seconds before taking off northbound on Interstate 75. A witness was able to provide a description of the vehicle, which was a white Ford Freestyle SUV. The case remains under investigation.

It is unclear if the Troy and Piqua break-ins are related.

“It is definitely a possibility. We are still waiting on video surveillance from our stores to compare to the Troy store to determine if they are connected,” Grove said in an email.

Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak also confirmed a break-in in the early morning hours of Monday at El Sombrero on County Road 25-A, Troy. According to the report, Duchak said the thief or thieves broke in through the rear entrance of the restaurant, forced their way into the restaurant’s office and unsuccessfully attempted to make entry into the safe.

This case also remains under investigation, Duchak said.

— Melody Vallieu contributed to this report

By Sam Wildow and Melanie Yingst

© 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

