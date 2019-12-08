Christmas comes to Piqua

Brian Emerick of Piqua got off his motorcycle to hand a stuffed animal to a young parade viewer during Saturday’s Downtown Christmas Parade in Piqua. More than 70 motorcycle riders participated in the event.

Crowds line Main :Street in Piqua to watch the arrival of Santa Claus aboard a Piqua Fire Department ladder turck.

The Pride of Piqua Marching Band thrilled the parade crowd with Christmas music.

Piqua City Schools transformed one of their buses into a Grinchmobile for Saturday’s’s Downtown Christmas Parade.

McCulloch Square in Piqua was filled with the voices of the Piqua Show Choir and hundreds of carolers who turned out to celebrate Christmas on the Green on Friday.

Hannah Bailey, 8, of Piqua shops for gifts with the assistance of elf Angela Roe at the Kiddie Shop inside the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce/Mainstreet Piqua offices during Friday’s Christmas on the Green.

Isabella Lawson, 3, and her grandma Tia Lawson, meet a live reindeer during Christmas on the Green in Piqua on Friday.