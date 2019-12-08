Posted on by

Christmas magic

,

Lilian Swan, 2, of Piqua isn’t quite sure what to think about the “Jolly old Elf”as she size up Santa at the Piqua Public Library on Saturday.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Two-year-old Atticus Nicodemus of Troy dashes into the parade to hug Unity National Bank mascot Sammy Seal during Saturday’s Downtown Piqua Christmas Parade.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

