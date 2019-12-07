Driver taken by CareFlight following crash

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — The driver of an SUV was transported to Miami Valley Hospital aboard CareFlight following a single-vehicle crash on Washington Road about a quarter-mile south of Farrington Road on Friday evening.

Piqua and Covington fire departments, Miami County sheriff’s deputies, and a Piqua medic were dispatched just after 8:30 p.m. on a report of a car crashed into a tree and the lone occupant trapped.

Deputies arrived to find the driver semi-conscious and were unable to get her out of the vehicle.

Piqua and Covington firefighters arrived, along with a Piqua medic and CareFlight was put on standby.

Using hydraulic tools, it took firefighters more than 20 minutes to free the victim. CareFlight was called to respond and transported the victim from the scene.

The victim said that she fell asleep while driving. Her northbound SUV drove off the left side of the roadway, narrowly missing a utility pole, traveled approximately 70 yards before striking a large tree.

The victims name and condition have not been released.

Deputies from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash.

Washington Road was closed for about an hour as the crash was investigated and cleared.

First Responders from Piqua and Covington work to free a victim who was trapped in her vehicle following a crash on Washington Road on Friday evening. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/12/web1_120619mju_crash_washington.jpg First Responders from Piqua and Covington work to free a victim who was trapped in her vehicle following a crash on Washington Road on Friday evening. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/12/web1_MU2_0101.jpg Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today