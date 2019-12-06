Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Saturday-Sunday

• OPEN HOUSE: The Museum Of Troy History will hold an open house from 4-8 p.m. in conjunction with the Overfield Tavern Yuletide Dinner. The Museum of Troy History is in an 1847 house located at 124 E. Water St. with rooms furnished in mid-1800 to early-1900 style. The museum parlor will feature vintage ornaments on a feather tree, a 1900 parlor piano, and a 1900 reed pump organ. Vintage and antique children’s clothes and toys such as dolls, doll houses, toy train, cast iron toys, and ice skates will be on display through out the museum. Three of the late John Lafferty’s miniature buildings will also be on display. These include a Victorian house, a church, and a general store. The open house and refreshments are free and open to the public.

• HOLIDAY LIGHTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Holiday Lights at Lost Creek Reserve on weekends through Dec. 29. The Holiday Lights will be on display on Fridays and Saturdays from 6-10 p.m. and Sundays from 6-9 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2645 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Be transported into a winter wonderland filled with over 50 light displays (over 30 animated). The 1.25-mile driving tour takes you through the woods, down charming farm lanes and past the historic Knoop Homestead aglow with lights. Make this enchanted experience part of your holiday traditions. Fee $10 per car and $30 for small passenger vans — cash only. For more information, visit MiamiCountyParks.com.

Saturday

• CHILDREN’S DAY: The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s Children’s Day is a loud and happy day with Santa Claus, refreshments, a puppet show and arts and crafts all day from 1-5 p.m. at the center. Learn more at TroyHayner.org.

• PARADE: The Downtown Piqua Holiday Parade will begin at 2 p.m. The tradition of celebrating the holiday season with an old-fashioned hometown parade is a long one in downtown Piqua. After the parade, kids can visit with Santa in the lobby of the Fort Piqua Plaza.

• SOUNDS OF SEASON: The Piqua Arts Council will host its free Sounds of the Season holiday concert following the Downtown Holiday Parade. The concert takes place at St. James Episcopal Church 200 W. High St. Piqua and will feature a cookies and punch reception following the concert. Performers for the concert include local favorites like Jimmy Felts and Marie Daughtery in addition to Kelsey Painter, David Edelmann, Drab Irish Band and Alyssa Hanson.

• COOKIE SHOPPE: From 9 a.m. to noon, the First United Methodist Church’s First Place Christian Center, 16 W. Franklin St., Troy, will be turned into a cornucopia of confections as the women sell cookies, candies, breads and even gift items at its annual Cookie Shoppe. The event is sponsored annually by the Troy United Methodist Women and funds raised support their local mission work. Cookies will be sold by the pound for $7.50.

• HOLIDAY BREAKFAST: The Piqua City School District will host a senior citizen holiday breakfast at Piqua Central Intermediate School, 807 Nicklin Ave, beginning at 7:30 a.m. The breakfast is free and open to all senior citizens residing in the Piqua City School District. No tickets are necessary. The breakfast menu will include scrambled eggs, sausage links, biscuits and gravy, waffles, fresh fruit, juice and coffee. The Piqua High School show choir will perform at 9 a.m.

• ARTS AND CRAFTS: Brukner Nature Center’s annual Winter Arts & Crafts Show will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hundreds of one-of-a-kind handmade items created by talented local artisans will be available for purchase. Bring the whole family and explore the wildlife exhibits, take a hike through the woodlands and bird watch in the third story tree-top vista then relax with a cup of bird-friendly coffee and piece of homemade pie. A raffle of items donated by the artisans will be offered and drawings will take place several times throughout the day and you do not need to be present to win. All proceeds benefit wildlife programs. Free and open to the public. Limited parking, please carpool.

• TENDERLOINS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried or grilled pork tenderloin sandwiches with homemade french fries for $6 from 5-7:30 p.m.

• SPAGHETTI DINNER: A spaghetti dinner, to benefit Troy Post 43 Baseball, will be at the Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy, from 3-7 p.m. Meals also include salad bar, bread, dessert and drink. Meals are $8.50 for adults and $4.50 for those 13 and under.

• BAZAAR: Miami East’s holiday bazaar will be offered.

• BAZAAR: Tipp City United Methodist Church, 8 W. Main St., will offer its fourth-annual Angel House Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year the art and craft bazaar will also feature an exhibit of quilts and fiber art. A cookie walk of cookies sold by the pound also will be part of the event, and is usually sold out by 11 a.m. Food items will be available. All proceeds will benefit benefit the Angel House Children’s Home in Tanzania.

• CRAFT SHOW: The Piqua Craft Show & Holiday Shopping Event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fr. Angelo Caserta Center, 218 S. Downing St., Piqua. More than 35 vendors will be on hand to offer items.

• OPEN HOUSE: A holiday open house and silent auction will be from 2-5 p.m. at Lincoln Community Center, 110 Ash St., Troy. Local businesses and individuals donate a variety of items and baskets to place bids on. The afternoon includes light appetizers, music, tours and more. Monetary donations are also acceptable and will be allocated towards youth educational field trips and activities. This event is open to the public and family friendly.

• PANCAKE BREAKFAST: The Pleasant Hill United Church of Christ will hold a special benefit pancake and sausage breakfast from 8-11 a.m. The cost is a donation of cash or food for the Newton Food Pantry. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, toast, juice, and coffee, tea, or milk. Contact the church office at (937) 676-3193 for more information.

• PRAYER BREAKFAST: The monthly Men’s Prayer Breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church. The event will include a continental breakfast, prayer and fellowship. Use the ramp to the undercroft on Crawford Street between East Main and Water streets. Natalie Rohlfs from The Future Begins Today will be the speaker.

• PRESCHOOLERS IN PARK: The Miami County Park District will hold the Preschoolers in the Park program from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve cabin, 2645 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Preschoolers in the Park is a program designed for preschool aged children and their parents. Each monthly program has a different theme, story, craft and tot sized hike. Miami County Park naturalists will be on hand to answer questions and facilitate your family park exploration. Pre-register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or call (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Sunday

• GRAND OPENING: The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will offer its annual open house grand opening, featuring holiday decor throughout the 11-room house from 1-5 p.m. This year’s theme is “Contemporary Christmas.” The grand opening features tours, live music and refreshments. The holiday exhibit will then continue through Jan. 5.

• CONCERT AND COOKIES: The Piqua High School Vocal Department will be presenting its holiday concert, “Tis the Season,” and 19th annual Cookie Walk. Performances will take place in the Hartzell Center for the Performing Arts at 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. The Cookie Walk will be held in the Piqua High School Commons where cookies will be displayed on decorated tables and sold for $6.50 per pound. The concerts are free and open to the public. If there are any questions, contact Tom Westfall at PHS during school hours at 773-6314, Ext. 1030, or email at westfallt@piqua.org.

• CAROLS AND CLASSICS: An indoor concert will be offered at 7 p.m. by the Tippecanoe Community Band in sanctuary of First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy. Directed by Gail Ahmed, more than 50 musicians will perform sacred selections, a carol sing and contemporary jazz. A handicapped entrance is at the West Canal Street entrance at the side of the church. For more information, contact 335-1178.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Serving will be from 8-11 a.m.

Monday

• DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 6:30 p.m. at El Sombrero.

• DINE TO DONATE: Join Brukner Nature Center staff and volunteers at Hickory River Smokehouse, 135 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City, for a dine to donate. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hickory River will donate 20 percent of the sales when a flier is presented at check-out or shown on your mobile device or mention Brukner Nature Center when ordering. No coupons, discounts, or other specials are valid during the fundraiser. Good for dine-in, carry-out, or drive-through. Fliers are available at the Interpretive Building or online at www.bruknernaturecenter.com. Money raised will be used to help support the wildlife ambassadors at BNC.

• BUDDY READING: The Milton-Union Public Library is offering Buddy Reading at 6:30 p.m. through the end of the school year. An adult or high school student will be available to help your student practice reading. Children must be registered by the Friday before the Monday program. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Participants of this audio club works on individual craft projects while listening to music or on audio book at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. All are welcome and no registration is required. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• BOOK DISCUSSION: This Evening Book Discussion Group will gather together at 7 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Join a lively discussion of “Christmas Letters,” by Debbie Macomber. Visit the library to pick up a copy and join in the fun. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• NEEDLE IT: The Tipp City Seniors will offer its Needle It Group at 9:30 a.m.; strength class at 10:45 a.m.; will be a meal site at 11 a.m.; Bridge at 12:30 p.m.; and Hand and Foot will be at 1 p.m.

• POTATO AND SALAD: Choose the potato bar for $3.50, or the salad bar for $3.50. Enjoy them both for just $6. Serving begins at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• BOOK CLUB: The Early Birds Book Club of the Troy-Miami County Public Library will meet at 10 a.m. to discuss “The Invisibles,” by Cecilia Galante. Pick up your copy at the Information Desk or call 339-0502, Ext. 112, to learn more. This group is open to everyone, and no registration is required.

• RETIRED TEACHERS: The Miami County Retired Teachers will meet at the Troy Church of the Nazarene, corner of State Route 55 and Barnhart Road. The luncheon begins at 11:45 a.m. Call Connie Keim 335-3683 for reservations. The keynote speaker will be Justin Friks, Bether Superintendent. Entertainment will be the Bethel Choir. Members are asked to bring an unwrapped Christmas gift to be distributed between Children’s Services and the Franklin House. Miami County Retired Teachers Association keeps retired teachers informed about issues at the state and local levels, provides community service opportunities and fellowship. For additional information about MCRTA, contact David Pinkerton at 335-4501.

• COOKING CLASS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Meatless Monday Cooking class from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Meatless Mondays are a fun and communal way to learn a new way of cooking that helps contribute to a sustainable future. This cooking class is for adults who are interested in learning to cook vegetarian and vegan meals. Come prepare and share a vegetarian meal and build your recipe collection! There is a $10 fee to cover the cost of recipe ingredients. Pre-registration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BOARD MEETING: The Troy City School District Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the Troy Board of Education Office, 500 N. Market St., Troy.

• BOE MEETING: The Bradford Exempted Village School District, Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. in room 404. The regular session will be followed by an executive session, if necessary.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• Al-Anon: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

• FIT AND FAB: Fit & Fab, free workout classes at the Bradford Public Library, will be offered Mondays from 7-8 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. The type of workout will change every two months starting with Leslie Sansone Walk Fit videos. No equipment needed, just comfortable shoes and a water bottle. Call 448-2612 to sign up.

Tuesday

• GREENERY WORKSHOP: Bradford Public Library will host Joanie’s Floral Holiday Greenery workshop at 6 p.m. This evening has become a tradition with many families. Participants will make two decorative items using fresh greenery. Joanie will walk you through each step as you build your holiday décor. All materials are provided. The class will be held at the Bradford Community Club. Cost is $25 per person. A $10 deposit at registration will hold your spot with balance due the night of the event. Space is limited to 30 participants. Light refreshments will be served. Come in to the library to sign up and place your deposit.

• BOOK CLUB: The Milton-Union Public Library Inspirational Book Club will meet at 12:30pm at the Pearson House Restaurant to discuss “The Christmas Secret,” by Donna VanLiere. Visit the library to pick up a copy and join in the fun. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibraries.org for more information.

• CRAFT: Join Milton-Union Public Library staff to create a clay gift tag/ornament. This is an adult night out, so please arrange child care. Registration is required and all supplies are provided. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots will be held from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library for babies and toddlers to enjoy songs, reading stories, playing, and learning together with their caregiver. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m. and Young at Art at 1 p.m.

• NEEDLE FELTING: A needle felting class will be offered from 1:30-4 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Make a felted sloth with Jerilyn. Limit 15, adults/teens. Pre-register at 773-6753. Supplies provided.

• MEETING: The village of Bradford Council Ordinance Committee will meet in the council chambers at 6 p.m.to discuss rental permitting.

• HOLIDAY MARKET: The Miami County Locally Grown Virtual Farmer’s Market will offer a holiday farmer’s market from 4-7 p.m. at First Place Christian Center, 16 W. Franklin St., Troy. First Place Food Pantry will even be on hand with information about the work they do in the community.

• LEGO CLUB: The Homeschool LEGO Club will meet the 2nd Tuesday from 10:15-11:30 a.m. in the Children’s Department of the Piqua Public Library.

• READ AND WATCH: The Read It, Watch It Book Club will meet the 2nd Tuesday from 5:30-8 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library.

• BP CHECKS: Free blood pressure checks will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Circulation Desk of the Piqua Public Library.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778-0325 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Garbry Ridge Assisted Living, Piqua. This is open to anyone who interested in knitting or learning how to knit or any other craft they wish to work on, or just come and join the conversation. Leave a message at 773-1241 for more details amd your call will be returned.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

• ROUNDTABLE: The Stillwater Civil War Roundtable group will meet at 7 p.m. on the 3rd Tuesday at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. Guests welcome. Call Richard Metzger at (937) 572-736 for more information.

• SUPPORT GROUP: StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy, will host the Miami Valley Alzheimer’s Support Group from 7-8 p.m. on the second Tuesday. Care partners, spouses, family and friends also are welcome to attend. To make a reservation, call (937) 541-5182.

• KNITTING CLASS: The fourth Tuesday of every month is a knitting and crochet class for beginners and pros alike at the Bradford Public Library at 6:30 p.m.

• STORY HOUR: A Development Skill’s Story Hour for Preschoolers, for ages 3-5, will be offered from 9-11 a.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington. Contact the library for more information at 473-2226.

• HEALTH CHECKS: The J.R. Clarke Library will have an Upper Valley Wellness nurse the second Tuesday from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Come and get your blood pressure checked, a glucose screening or just questions that have been on your mind.

Wednesday

• CHAMBER CONCERT: A Drawing Room Chamber Concert will be offered at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. This will be a free holiday concert at Hayner of seasonal favorites featuring some of Ohio’s most talented singers and instrumentalists. Learn more at TroyHayner.org.

• BIRD COUNT: Come join the Brukner Nature Center staff and Bird Club members from 9 a.m. to noon for a morning hike as they conduct the annual survey of birds found at BNC. This data provides valuable information on population trends, enabling them to better manage the nature preserve. Meet at 9 a.m. in the Interpretive Building, divide into groups and head out onto the trails. Participants will meet back at the center for a hot lunch and to tally results. Bring a dish to share for lunch — soup and coffee provided. Register by calling 698-6493, in case of changes due to inclement weather.

• STORY HOUR: Children ages 4-5 and their caregivers are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer games at 9:30 a.m.; line dancing at 10 a.m; be a meal site at 11 a.m.; and Parkinson’s Support at 1 p.m.

• KIWANIS: Kathy Booher of Parents as Partners will speak at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting, which will be held at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• SUPPORT GROUP: The Miami-Shelby Ostomy Support Group will meet for a holiday lunch at 11 a.m. at Cracker Barrel in Piqua. The Ostomy Support Group’s meetings usually are held the first Wednesday of each month in the lower level conference rooms at Upper Valley Medical Center. Programs provide information and support to ostomates and their families. The luncheon will be held in place of a December meeting. Those interested in attending the lunch are asked to contact Robin Medrano at 440-4706.

• GRANDMA’S KITCHEN: Grandma’s Kitchen will be offered from 5-6:15 p.m. at Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton. Meals will be served in the church’s activity center and are $7, with a child’s size being $3. The menu can be found at hoffmanumc.org.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week at 5 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Everyone is welcome. You may call and leave a message at 773-1241 for more details and your call will be returned.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

• ALS GROUP: Come join others for a monthly education and support group for those living with ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease) from 1-3 p.m. on third Wednesday at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. Each month will include educational speakers and topics, as well as time for open discussion. Call 525-0930 for a reservation for those new to the group.

• PORTALS: A Portals to Piqua’s Past program will be offered the 2nd Wednesday from 7-8 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library.

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: Overeaters Anonymous meets every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. The only requirement is a desire to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call (512) 577-0913.

• YOGA: All About YOGA will be offered at 6:15 p.m. in the lower Community Room at the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington.

• FIT AND FAB: Fit & Fab, free workout classes at the Bradford Public Library, will be offered Mondays from 7-8 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. The type of workout will change every two months starting with Leslie Sansone Walk Fit videos. No equipment needed, just comfortable shoes and a water bottle. Call 448-2612 to sign up.

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/12/web1_Mel_New-4.jpg